Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday looked set to extend a state of emergency for major metro areas that would inflict more pain on the economy, as he tries to stem the latest wave of COVID-19 cases and reverse a fall in public support.
Parliament was yesterday also expected to vote on measures to add teeth to emergency orders, including fines for bars and restaurants that defy instructions to close early.
The emergency covering 11 areas including Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya has helped halt a rapid acceleration of virus cases threatening the developed world’s oldest population.
Photo: Reuters
While infection numbers have started to drop under the guidelines, Suga’s government has said the number of cases remains worryingly high.
Suga is planning to extend the emergency by about one month beyond its deadline this Sunday and the possible removal of Tochigi Prefecture from the list as the situation improves there, local media reports said.
Japan’s current measures — including a request that people work from home — are far less stringent and enforceable than the lockdowns of some European nations. However, they have already caused a sea change in the view of economists. Instead of the year starting with a slowing recovery, some of them now see a double-digit contraction looming.
Suga, who runs the risk of being replaced by the ruling party ahead of an election that must be held by October, has seen his support slide since he took office about four months ago. Critics contend his focus on propping up the economy has slowed efforts to stem infections.
Extending the emergency would prolong the distress for businesses, but Suga looks to have little choice if he is to control the virus, shore up his leadership and keep alive the hope of holding the Olympic Games in summer.
“The damage to businesses would be enormous,” sushi restaurant owner Mamoru Sugiyama said, referring to an extension.
Bars and eateries are among the firms hardest hit by the guidelines. He has temporarily closed his restaurant, which boasts a history of 130 years in the swanky Tokyo shopping district of Ginza.
“Some businesses are about to use up their loans and I think if the emergency continues through February, firms may start going bust one after another, even in Ginza,” said Sugiyama, who also heads a coalition of about 370 local restaurants and bars.
A Nikkei/TV Tokyo survey suggests the public is in favor of an extension. The poll, conducted from Friday to Sunday, showed that 90 percent of respondents supported the lengthening of the emergency.
The government has said the emergency can end when the virus crisis eases to Stage 3 on a four-stage scale that draws on six data points.
In Tokyo, that would mean daily infections falling below 500 and staying there. Tokyo reported 393 new infections yesterday, the first reading below 500 since Dec. 28 and well below the city’s daily record of 2,447 on Jan. 7.
As of Wednesday last week, Tokyo’s hospital bed occupancy rate was 73 percent and critical care units were at 113 percent of capacity, the Ministry of Health said.
Both numbers would have to drop below 50 percent to reach Stage 3.
“We can see that the state of emergency has had an impact, but it’s been too weak,” said Yoshihito Niki, a professor of clinical infectious diseases at Showa University’s School of Medicine in Tokyo, indicating a need to prolong the measures. “The government will need to exercise patience at least through next month.”
Japan’s parliament was set to pass two bills this week imposing penalties on those who fail to obey official virus guidelines.
This would include fines of up to ￥300,000 (US$2,860) on bars and restaurants that do not comply with orders to close early, according to the Web site of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. A separate act calls for fines up to ￥500,000 on those with COVID-19 who refuse to be hospitalized.
Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: She owned several properties with her husband, they had a good business going. However, last year, she made up her mind to leave it all behind and move her family to the UK, and not even a global pandemic was going to sway her decision. “To uproot ourselves like this is definitely not easy, but things got uglier last year, the government was really driving us away,” said the businesswoman and mother of two young children who did not give her family name, because she feared repercussions for speaking out against the Chinese
ABOUT-FACE: The nominee for US ambassador to the UN expressed regret over a speech in 2019 praising China, and vowed to work aggressively against Beijing Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday called China “a strategic adversary” that threatens the world, and expressed regret for a speech she gave in 2019 that praised Beijing’s initiatives in Africa and made no mention of its human rights abuses. During her confirmation hearing at the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the veteran diplomat was pressured by US senators Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz about the speech at Savannah State University’s Confucius Institute on “China-US-Africa Relationships.” In it, she praised Beijing’s US$1 trillion Belt and Road global infrastructure program in Africa,
SIGN OF UNITY? Only five Republicans sided with Democrats to reject the motion, far short of the 17 Republicans who would be needed if the former US president is to be convicted Forty-five Republicans in the US on Tuesday backed a failed effort to halt former US president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign that he would not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the US Capitol. US Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, made a motion on the Senate floor that would have required the chamber to vote on whether Trump’s trial in February contravenes the US constitution. The Democratic-led Senate blocked the motion in a 55-45 vote, but only five Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to reject the move, far short of the
NEW YEAR EFFECT? An ex-official said that the city bases its decisions on bad recommendations, ‘which put human souls in danger’ and put society in danger After opening itself to New Year’s revelers, Dubai is now being blamed by several countries for spreading COVID-19 abroad, even as questions swirl about the city-state’s ability to handle reported record spikes in cases. The Dubai Media Office said that the sheikhdom is doing all it can to handle the pandemic. “After a year of managing the pandemic, we can confidently say the current situation is under control and we have our plans to surge any capacity in the healthcare system should a need rise,” the office said. However, former Dubai Department of Finance director-general Nasser al-Shaikh offered a different assessment on Twitter