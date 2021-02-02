COVID-19: Japan may extend state of emergency

ECONOMIC PAIN: The government is expected to extend the emergency by about one month, but might remove Tochigi Prefecture from the list as its situation improves

Bloomberg





Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday looked set to extend a state of emergency for major metro areas that would inflict more pain on the economy, as he tries to stem the latest wave of COVID-19 cases and reverse a fall in public support.

Parliament was yesterday also expected to vote on measures to add teeth to emergency orders, including fines for bars and restaurants that defy instructions to close early.

The emergency covering 11 areas including Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya has helped halt a rapid acceleration of virus cases threatening the developed world’s oldest population.

Staff members of Kawaii Monster Cafe called “Monster Girls” and other dancers perform at the cafe in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

While infection numbers have started to drop under the guidelines, Suga’s government has said the number of cases remains worryingly high.

Suga is planning to extend the emergency by about one month beyond its deadline this Sunday and the possible removal of Tochigi Prefecture from the list as the situation improves there, local media reports said.

Japan’s current measures — including a request that people work from home — are far less stringent and enforceable than the lockdowns of some European nations. However, they have already caused a sea change in the view of economists. Instead of the year starting with a slowing recovery, some of them now see a double-digit contraction looming.

Suga, who runs the risk of being replaced by the ruling party ahead of an election that must be held by October, has seen his support slide since he took office about four months ago. Critics contend his focus on propping up the economy has slowed efforts to stem infections.

Extending the emergency would prolong the distress for businesses, but Suga looks to have little choice if he is to control the virus, shore up his leadership and keep alive the hope of holding the Olympic Games in summer.

“The damage to businesses would be enormous,” sushi restaurant owner Mamoru Sugiyama said, referring to an extension.

Bars and eateries are among the firms hardest hit by the guidelines. He has temporarily closed his restaurant, which boasts a history of 130 years in the swanky Tokyo shopping district of Ginza.

“Some businesses are about to use up their loans and I think if the emergency continues through February, firms may start going bust one after another, even in Ginza,” said Sugiyama, who also heads a coalition of about 370 local restaurants and bars.

A Nikkei/TV Tokyo survey suggests the public is in favor of an extension. The poll, conducted from Friday to Sunday, showed that 90 percent of respondents supported the lengthening of the emergency.

The government has said the emergency can end when the virus crisis eases to Stage 3 on a four-stage scale that draws on six data points.

In Tokyo, that would mean daily infections falling below 500 and staying there. Tokyo reported 393 new infections yesterday, the first reading below 500 since Dec. 28 and well below the city’s daily record of 2,447 on Jan. 7.

As of Wednesday last week, Tokyo’s hospital bed occupancy rate was 73 percent and critical care units were at 113 percent of capacity, the Ministry of Health said.

Both numbers would have to drop below 50 percent to reach Stage 3.

“We can see that the state of emergency has had an impact, but it’s been too weak,” said Yoshihito Niki, a professor of clinical infectious diseases at Showa University’s School of Medicine in Tokyo, indicating a need to prolong the measures. “The government will need to exercise patience at least through next month.”

Japan’s parliament was set to pass two bills this week imposing penalties on those who fail to obey official virus guidelines.

This would include fines of up to ￥300,000 (US$2,860) on bars and restaurants that do not comply with orders to close early, according to the Web site of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. A separate act calls for fines up to ￥500,000 on those with COVID-19 who refuse to be hospitalized.