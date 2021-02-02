British centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the National Health Service by walking laps of his garden in last year’s lockdown, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter said on Sunday.
The World War II veteran caught the public’s imagination in April last year, just before his 100th birthday, when he was filmed doing laps with the help of a walking frame around his garden in the village of Marston Moretaine, north of London.
He hoped to raise ￡1,000 (US$1,370). Instead, he raised more than ￡30 million for the National Health Service, broke two Guinness World Records, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, scored a No. 1 single, wrote an autobiography and helped set up a charity.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I wanted to update everybody that today ... my father was admitted to hospital,” Hannah Ingram-Moore wrote on Twitter. “Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for COVID-19. He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU [intensive care unit].”
She said that Tom Moore had been receiving “remarkable” medical care in the past few weeks. The family knew the staff at Bedford Hospital would do all they could to make him comfortable and “hopefully return home as soon as possible,” she wrote.
The UK has vaccinated 8.9 million people against COVID-19, with those over the age of 80 one of the top priority groups, but Sky News quoted a family representative as saying that Tom Moore had not received a vaccine because he was being treated for pneumonia.
His hospitalization prompted an outpouring of support.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter that his thoughts were with Tom Moore and his family.
“You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery,” Johnson wrote.
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer also wished him well, writing: “The whole nation hopes you get well soon... You’ve been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis.”
Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: She owned several properties with her husband, they had a good business going. However, last year, she made up her mind to leave it all behind and move her family to the UK, and not even a global pandemic was going to sway her decision. “To uproot ourselves like this is definitely not easy, but things got uglier last year, the government was really driving us away,” said the businesswoman and mother of two young children who did not give her family name, because she feared repercussions for speaking out against the Chinese
ABOUT-FACE: The nominee for US ambassador to the UN expressed regret over a speech in 2019 praising China, and vowed to work aggressively against Beijing Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday called China “a strategic adversary” that threatens the world, and expressed regret for a speech she gave in 2019 that praised Beijing’s initiatives in Africa and made no mention of its human rights abuses. During her confirmation hearing at the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the veteran diplomat was pressured by US senators Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz about the speech at Savannah State University’s Confucius Institute on “China-US-Africa Relationships.” In it, she praised Beijing’s US$1 trillion Belt and Road global infrastructure program in Africa,
SIGN OF UNITY? Only five Republicans sided with Democrats to reject the motion, far short of the 17 Republicans who would be needed if the former US president is to be convicted Forty-five Republicans in the US on Tuesday backed a failed effort to halt former US president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign that he would not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the US Capitol. US Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, made a motion on the Senate floor that would have required the chamber to vote on whether Trump’s trial in February contravenes the US constitution. The Democratic-led Senate blocked the motion in a 55-45 vote, but only five Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to reject the move, far short of the
NEW YEAR EFFECT? An ex-official said that the city bases its decisions on bad recommendations, ‘which put human souls in danger’ and put society in danger After opening itself to New Year’s revelers, Dubai is now being blamed by several countries for spreading COVID-19 abroad, even as questions swirl about the city-state’s ability to handle reported record spikes in cases. The Dubai Media Office said that the sheikhdom is doing all it can to handle the pandemic. “After a year of managing the pandemic, we can confidently say the current situation is under control and we have our plans to surge any capacity in the healthcare system should a need rise,” the office said. However, former Dubai Department of Finance director-general Nasser al-Shaikh offered a different assessment on Twitter