COVID-19: Centenarian fundraiser hospitalized by COVID-19

Reuters, LONDON





British centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the National Health Service by walking laps of his garden in last year’s lockdown, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter said on Sunday.

The World War II veteran caught the public’s imagination in April last year, just before his 100th birthday, when he was filmed doing laps with the help of a walking frame around his garden in the village of Marston Moretaine, north of London.

He hoped to raise ￡1,000 (US$1,370). Instead, he raised more than ￡30 million for the National Health Service, broke two Guinness World Records, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, scored a No. 1 single, wrote an autobiography and helped set up a charity.

Then-99-year-old Captain Tom Moore gestures after completing the 100th length of his back garden for charity in Marston Moretaine, England, on April 16 last year. Moore was admitted to hospital on Sunday after contracting COVID-19 and having problems breathing, his daughter wrote on Twitter. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I wanted to update everybody that today ... my father was admitted to hospital,” Hannah Ingram-Moore wrote on Twitter. “Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for COVID-19. He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU [intensive care unit].”

She said that Tom Moore had been receiving “remarkable” medical care in the past few weeks. The family knew the staff at Bedford Hospital would do all they could to make him comfortable and “hopefully return home as soon as possible,” she wrote.

The UK has vaccinated 8.9 million people against COVID-19, with those over the age of 80 one of the top priority groups, but Sky News quoted a family representative as saying that Tom Moore had not received a vaccine because he was being treated for pneumonia.

His hospitalization prompted an outpouring of support.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter that his thoughts were with Tom Moore and his family.

“You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery,” Johnson wrote.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer also wished him well, writing: “The whole nation hopes you get well soon... You’ve been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis.”