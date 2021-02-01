World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH AFRICA

Haul of ‘miracle’ drug seized

Customs officials at the country’s main international airport have seized hundreds of thousands of tablets of a drug some people claim could be a remedy against COVID-19, police said on Saturday. The Police Service said in a statement that “tablets suspected to be ivermectin” worth 6 million rand (US$395,465) had been seized at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport in the past two weeks. Six suspects have been arrested, and charged with carrying unregistered medicine and importing drugs without a license, the statement said. “The unregistered medicine, which are mainly in tablet form, are believed to have been imported for sales purposes and would have been utilized in the treatment of the COVID-19 virus,” it said.

FRANCE

Security bill protested

Tens of thousands of protesters on Saturday turned out in dozens of cities against a security bill they say would restrict the filming and publicizing of images of police brutality, but also to protest the restrictions imposed against COVID-19. Those joining the demonstrations included activists from the “yellow vests” movement that gripped the country for more than a year before the COVID-19 pandemic restricted large-scale protests. Others were there to stand up for the cultural sector, hit hard by the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Also among the protesters were young people calling for the right to hold rave parties such as the one in Brittany that attracted 2,400 at the start of the year.

TURKEY

Four held over artwork

Police detained four people after artwork depicting Islam’s holiest site viewed as offensive by Ankara was hung at an Istanbul university at the center of protests, officials said on Saturday. Police were on the hunt for two others, the Istanbul Governor’s Office said, describing the artwork as an “ugly attack” on Islam. Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that “four LGBT deviants” had been detained in comments that caused upset on social media. The artwork, which also included a rainbow flag, a symbol associated with the LGBT community, was on Friday hung opposite the rector’s office at Bogazici University.

GERMANY

Vaccines ordered in advance

The country is ordering COVID-19 vaccines for next year in case regular or booster doses are needed to keep the population immune against variants of the novel coronavirus, Minister of Health Jens Spahn said on Saturday, amid growing frustration in Europe at the slow pace of vaccination. Speaking at an online town hall of healthcare workers, Spahn defended the progress made on procuring and administering vaccines, saying 2.3 million of the country’s 83 million people had already received a dose.

UNITED STATES

Fire engulfs recycling plant

A huge fire on Friday night engulfed a recycling plant in northern New Jersey and raged into Saturday as firefighters battled flames, wind and frigid cold that turned the water from their hoses into treacherous ice. Officials said the fire could burn for days. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, but all 70 employees at the Atlantic Coast Fibers plant are accounted for, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said. There were at least two explosions, one involving a truck with gas tanks on it, Lora said.