SOUTH AFRICA
Haul of ‘miracle’ drug seized
Customs officials at the country’s main international airport have seized hundreds of thousands of tablets of a drug some people claim could be a remedy against COVID-19, police said on Saturday. The Police Service said in a statement that “tablets suspected to be ivermectin” worth 6 million rand (US$395,465) had been seized at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport in the past two weeks. Six suspects have been arrested, and charged with carrying unregistered medicine and importing drugs without a license, the statement said. “The unregistered medicine, which are mainly in tablet form, are believed to have been imported for sales purposes and would have been utilized in the treatment of the COVID-19 virus,” it said.
FRANCE
Security bill protested
Tens of thousands of protesters on Saturday turned out in dozens of cities against a security bill they say would restrict the filming and publicizing of images of police brutality, but also to protest the restrictions imposed against COVID-19. Those joining the demonstrations included activists from the “yellow vests” movement that gripped the country for more than a year before the COVID-19 pandemic restricted large-scale protests. Others were there to stand up for the cultural sector, hit hard by the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Also among the protesters were young people calling for the right to hold rave parties such as the one in Brittany that attracted 2,400 at the start of the year.
TURKEY
Four held over artwork
Police detained four people after artwork depicting Islam’s holiest site viewed as offensive by Ankara was hung at an Istanbul university at the center of protests, officials said on Saturday. Police were on the hunt for two others, the Istanbul Governor’s Office said, describing the artwork as an “ugly attack” on Islam. Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that “four LGBT deviants” had been detained in comments that caused upset on social media. The artwork, which also included a rainbow flag, a symbol associated with the LGBT community, was on Friday hung opposite the rector’s office at Bogazici University.
GERMANY
Vaccines ordered in advance
The country is ordering COVID-19 vaccines for next year in case regular or booster doses are needed to keep the population immune against variants of the novel coronavirus, Minister of Health Jens Spahn said on Saturday, amid growing frustration in Europe at the slow pace of vaccination. Speaking at an online town hall of healthcare workers, Spahn defended the progress made on procuring and administering vaccines, saying 2.3 million of the country’s 83 million people had already received a dose.
UNITED STATES
Fire engulfs recycling plant
A huge fire on Friday night engulfed a recycling plant in northern New Jersey and raged into Saturday as firefighters battled flames, wind and frigid cold that turned the water from their hoses into treacherous ice. Officials said the fire could burn for days. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, but all 70 employees at the Atlantic Coast Fibers plant are accounted for, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said. There were at least two explosions, one involving a truck with gas tanks on it, Lora said.
ABOUT-FACE: The nominee for US ambassador to the UN expressed regret over a speech in 2019 praising China, and vowed to work aggressively against Beijing Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday called China “a strategic adversary” that threatens the world, and expressed regret for a speech she gave in 2019 that praised Beijing’s initiatives in Africa and made no mention of its human rights abuses. During her confirmation hearing at the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the veteran diplomat was pressured by US senators Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz about the speech at Savannah State University’s Confucius Institute on “China-US-Africa Relationships.” In it, she praised Beijing’s US$1 trillion Belt and Road global infrastructure program in Africa,
SIGN OF UNITY? Only five Republicans sided with Democrats to reject the motion, far short of the 17 Republicans who would be needed if the former US president is to be convicted Forty-five Republicans in the US on Tuesday backed a failed effort to halt former US president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign that he would not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the US Capitol. US Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, made a motion on the Senate floor that would have required the chamber to vote on whether Trump’s trial in February contravenes the US constitution. The Democratic-led Senate blocked the motion in a 55-45 vote, but only five Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to reject the move, far short of the
The head of a South Korean political party that has championed gender equality was sacked yesterday for sexually harassing one of his own lawmakers, a prominent rights campaigner. Kim Jong-cheol was chairman of the Justice Party, the third-largest in the South Korean parliament, and was stripped of his position after admitting harassing Jang Hye-yeong, the party said in a statement. He is the latest male politician to be brought down by an abuse case in the socially conservative and traditionally patriarchal country. Jang, 33, was elected last year and is among South Korea’s youngest lawmakers. She is known for her human rights campaigning and
Almost 1,600 leading members of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam meet this week to approve policy and help select the nation’s top leaders, amid rumors about whether the party head plans to stay on. Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, 76, defied conventional wisdom by winning a second term in 2016 against a favored opponent. Trong has made his name by presiding over economic growth and waging a popular war on corruption. There has been speculation the selection of a new set of leaders is already a done deal, but the party is highly secretive and Vietnamese are not