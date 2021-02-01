Vietnam re-elects Communist Party leader Trong after secretive congress

‘BLAZING FURNACE’: A third term in the top job is seen as a major boost to Nguyen Phu Trong’s anti-corruption campaign, which has swept through the state apparatus

AFP, HANOI





Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected yesterday — a victory that makes him the most powerful leader in decades — but his win was overshadowed by a serious COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Trong, a 76-year-old pro-China conservative who is rumored to be in poor health, was given the nod after a week of closed-door talks at the twice-a-decade party congress. It would be his third term in office — a feat unprecedented in Vietnam’s modern era.

“On Sunday morning, comrade Nguyen Phu Trong was elected the General Secretary of the 13th Communist Party Central Committee,” the Vietnam News Agency reported.

Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong applauds during a party congress in Hanoi yesterday. Photo: AP

Another stint in the top job for Trong is seen as a boost for his high-profile anti-corruption campaign, officially dubbed a “blazing furnace,” that has swept through the party, police and armed forces.

“We can expect Trong to continue to push” his campaign, which has claimed high-level party officials, including three politburo members, said Carl Thayer, an emeritus professor at the University of New South Wales and an expert on Vietnam.

With graft widespread across all state sectors, Trong’s anti-corruption drive has largely proved popular with the Vietnamese public and many party members.

However, for opponents of the regime, the past five years have been marked by escalating repression, according to rights groups and analysts, who said Trong is likely to push forward with the crackdown during his third stint in power.

“We can expect a continuing crackdown on dissenting voices in the online social media,” Thayer told reporters.

Trong, the first party general secretary to serve a third term since the doi moi era of economic reform began in 1986, has also served as president since 2018.

For the moment he remains so, but is to step down later this year when the Vietnamese National Assembly appoints a replacement.

This is expected to be Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who has focused on the country’s economic growth and integration, securing a number of international trade deals.

The 66-year-old has also steered the country’s robust response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The congress in Hanoi had wanted to showcase that achievement, but a new cluster close to the capital last week spoiled the celebrations.