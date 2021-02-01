Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected yesterday — a victory that makes him the most powerful leader in decades — but his win was overshadowed by a serious COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
Trong, a 76-year-old pro-China conservative who is rumored to be in poor health, was given the nod after a week of closed-door talks at the twice-a-decade party congress. It would be his third term in office — a feat unprecedented in Vietnam’s modern era.
“On Sunday morning, comrade Nguyen Phu Trong was elected the General Secretary of the 13th Communist Party Central Committee,” the Vietnam News Agency reported.
Photo: AP
Another stint in the top job for Trong is seen as a boost for his high-profile anti-corruption campaign, officially dubbed a “blazing furnace,” that has swept through the party, police and armed forces.
“We can expect Trong to continue to push” his campaign, which has claimed high-level party officials, including three politburo members, said Carl Thayer, an emeritus professor at the University of New South Wales and an expert on Vietnam.
With graft widespread across all state sectors, Trong’s anti-corruption drive has largely proved popular with the Vietnamese public and many party members.
However, for opponents of the regime, the past five years have been marked by escalating repression, according to rights groups and analysts, who said Trong is likely to push forward with the crackdown during his third stint in power.
“We can expect a continuing crackdown on dissenting voices in the online social media,” Thayer told reporters.
Trong, the first party general secretary to serve a third term since the doi moi era of economic reform began in 1986, has also served as president since 2018.
For the moment he remains so, but is to step down later this year when the Vietnamese National Assembly appoints a replacement.
This is expected to be Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who has focused on the country’s economic growth and integration, securing a number of international trade deals.
The 66-year-old has also steered the country’s robust response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The congress in Hanoi had wanted to showcase that achievement, but a new cluster close to the capital last week spoiled the celebrations.
ABOUT-FACE: The nominee for US ambassador to the UN expressed regret over a speech in 2019 praising China, and vowed to work aggressively against Beijing Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday called China “a strategic adversary” that threatens the world, and expressed regret for a speech she gave in 2019 that praised Beijing’s initiatives in Africa and made no mention of its human rights abuses. During her confirmation hearing at the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the veteran diplomat was pressured by US senators Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz about the speech at Savannah State University’s Confucius Institute on “China-US-Africa Relationships.” In it, she praised Beijing’s US$1 trillion Belt and Road global infrastructure program in Africa,
SIGN OF UNITY? Only five Republicans sided with Democrats to reject the motion, far short of the 17 Republicans who would be needed if the former US president is to be convicted Forty-five Republicans in the US on Tuesday backed a failed effort to halt former US president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign that he would not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the US Capitol. US Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, made a motion on the Senate floor that would have required the chamber to vote on whether Trump’s trial in February contravenes the US constitution. The Democratic-led Senate blocked the motion in a 55-45 vote, but only five Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to reject the move, far short of the
The head of a South Korean political party that has championed gender equality was sacked yesterday for sexually harassing one of his own lawmakers, a prominent rights campaigner. Kim Jong-cheol was chairman of the Justice Party, the third-largest in the South Korean parliament, and was stripped of his position after admitting harassing Jang Hye-yeong, the party said in a statement. He is the latest male politician to be brought down by an abuse case in the socially conservative and traditionally patriarchal country. Jang, 33, was elected last year and is among South Korea’s youngest lawmakers. She is known for her human rights campaigning and
Almost 1,600 leading members of the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam meet this week to approve policy and help select the nation’s top leaders, amid rumors about whether the party head plans to stay on. Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, 76, defied conventional wisdom by winning a second term in 2016 against a favored opponent. Trong has made his name by presiding over economic growth and waging a popular war on corruption. There has been speculation the selection of a new set of leaders is already a done deal, but the party is highly secretive and Vietnamese are not