Police yesterday detained hundreds of people across Russia and blocked off the center of Moscow in a massive clampdown on protests demanding the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
From Vladivostok in the Far East to St Petersburg on the Baltic Sea, thousands of police in riot gear were deployed to prevent a second weekend of mass demonstrations over the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent opponent.
Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport in the middle of last month after flying back to Russia from Germany where he was recovering from a poisoning in August last year he blames on the Kremlin.
Photo: Reuters
The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner is being held in a Moscow detention center and facing years of potential jail time in several different criminal cases, despite calls from Western governments for his release.
In moves not seen in years in Moscow, police yesterday locked down the center of the capital, with hundreds lining the streets, central metro stations closed and the movements of pedestrians restricted.
Protesters who had hoped to gather outside the headquarters of the FSB security service were instead scattered to various parts of the city as organizers made last-minute changes in locations.
Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists saw dozens of protesters detained and forced into police vans. It was unclear amid the chaos how many people were taking part.
Independent monitor OVD-Info said more than 1,500 people had so far been detained across the country, including more than 300 in Moscow.
It reported more than 4,000 detentions during last weekend’s protests.
Hundreds were marching through the city center chanting “Freedom!” and “Putin is a thief!” as they headed toward the Matrosskaya Tishina prison where Navalny was being held.
Police followed the protesters, breaking up the crowds and playing pre-recorded messages on loudspeakers warning that the gathering was illegal because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“The people in power don’t want to listen to anything or to anybody,” 34-year-old vet Darya told reporters at the Moscow rally.
In the second city of St Petersburg police closed off the main thoroughfare Nevsky Prospekt, closed metro stations and police vehicles were parked all across the center, an AFP journalist reported.
“The whole center is cordoned off,” said Natalya Grigoryeva, who came to the St Petersburg rally with her daughter. “And who is this all against? Against their own people?”
Earlier protesters had rallied in cities including the Pacific port of Vladivostok, where several dozen gathered in a central square, despite police closing it off ahead of the rally.
Several thousand were also reported to have protested in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, despite temperatures dropping to minus-20°C.
Local politician and Navalny ally Helga Pirogova told reporters that yesterday’s protest in Novosibirsk was potentially bigger than the week before.
“People are still outraged by what is happening,” the 32-year-old said.
The US embassy in Moscow condemned the arrests and blocking of the city center in Moscow, writing on Twitter: “Russia must respect international human rights commitments.”
