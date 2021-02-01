Thousands flee HK for Britain

AP, LONDON





Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: She owned several properties with her husband, they had a good business going.

However, last year, she made up her mind to leave it all behind and move her family to the UK, and not even a global pandemic was going to sway her decision.

“To uproot ourselves like this is definitely not easy, but things got uglier last year, the government was really driving us away,” said the businesswoman and mother of two young children who did not give her family name, because she feared repercussions for speaking out against the Chinese government.

A demonstrator carries a British flag at an anti-government protest in Hong Kong on July 7, 2019. Photo: AP

“Everything we value — freedom of speech, fair elections, liberties — has been eroded. It’s no longer the Hong Kong we knew, it’s no longer somewhere we can call home,” she said.

Cindy, who landed in London last week, is one of thousands of Hong Kongers fleeing their hometown since Beijing imposed a draconian National Security Law on the territory last summer.

Some are leaving because they fear punishment for supporting pro-democracy protests.

However, many others, like her, say China’s encroachment on their way of life and civil liberties has become unbearable, and they want to seek a better future for their children abroad.

Most say they do not plan to ever go back.

Many firmed up their exit plans after the British government in July last year announced that it would open a special immigration pathway for up to 5 million eligible Hong Kongers to live, work and eventually settle in the UK.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week said the offer shows that the UK is honoring its “profound ties of history” with Hong Kong, a former colony that reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 on the understanding that it would retain its Western-style freedoms and much of its political autonomy not seen on mainland China.

Applications for the British National Overseas visa officially opened yesterday, although many like Cindy have already arrived on British soil to get a head start.

Eligible Hong Kongers can visit the UK for six months, but from yesterday, they can apply for the right to live and work in the country for five years. After that, they can apply for settled status and then British citizenship.

The British government said about 7,000 people with British National Overseas (BNO) status have arrived since July last year.

It estimated that more than 300,000 people would take up the offer of extended residency rights in the next five years.

Cindy said she wanted to leave as soon as possible, because she feared Beijing would soon move to halt the exodus.

“The Chinese government said it hasn’t ruled out harsher tactics,” she said. “I think they could lash out if tens of thousands of young professionals start leaving, because that would surely upset Hong Kong’s economy and they wouldn’t like that at all.”

Beijing on Friday said it would no longer recognize the BNO passport as a travel document or form of identification, and criticized the UK’s citizenship offer as a move that “seriously infringed” on China’s sovereignty.

“I think if you knew when to shut up, you’ll be OK staying in Hong Kong,” said 39-year-old Fan, who also recently arrived in London.

Like Cindy, he did not want to provide his full name.

“But I don’t want to do that. I can complain about the queen if I wanted to — I can say anything here,” he said.