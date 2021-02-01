The Australian city of Perth began a snap five-day lockdown after a security guard at a quarantine hotel tested positive for COVID-19, authorities announced yesterday.
About 2 million residents of the city must stay at home as of yesterday evening, as would those living in the nearby Peel and South West regions.
A scheduled return of schools today would be delayed, with locals only permitted to leave their homes for exercise, medical care, essential work or to buy food.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The new rules follow the first case of community transmission in Western Australia State in 10 months, officials said.
“Our model is to deal with it very, very quickly and harshly ... so that we can bring it under control and not have community spread of the virus as you have seen in other countries around the world,” Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said.
Authorities believe the man contracted the virus from a returning traveler quarantining in a hotel in Australia’s fourth-biggest city.
The traveler is thought to have picked up a UK variant of the virus believed to be more infectious than COVID-19 strains previously detected in Australia.
Genomic testing was under way to determine the precise source of the man’s infection, and health officials said he might have visited more than a dozen locations while carrying the virus.
Cafes, bars and restaurants have been ordered to close, while visits to health facilities are banned and weddings canceled.
“What we’re trying to do is have a [short] period of disruption rather than a long period of disruption, and therefore some adverse health outcomes,” McGowan said. “We are trying to crush the virus as quickly as we possibly can.”
The restrictions are the toughest seen in Perth since the early stages of the pandemic, while masks have been made mandatory for the first time.
Western Australia kept its borders closed for most of last year, cutting itself off from the rest of the nation, but allowing the state to enjoy many months of relative normality.
The snap lockdown comes three weeks after similar measures were implemented in the eastern city of Brisbane, prompted by a hotel cleaner contracting the variant.
Those restrictions were quickly lifted when it became clear that the virus had not taken hold in the community.
Australia has fared relatively well during the COVID-19 pandemic, recording only 28,811 cases and 909 deaths.
