JAPAN
Woman kept mom in freezer
A woman who said she hid her mother’s corpse in a freezer in her apartment for a decade told police that she feared eviction if the death was discovered, media reported yesterday. Police told reporters that Yumi Yoshino, 48, was held “on suspicion of abandoning and hiding a female body” found on Wednesday inside the freezer in a Tokyo apartment. Yoshino said she hid the body 10 years ago, because she “didn’t want to move out” of the home she shared with her mother, after finding her dead, local media reported, citing unnamed police sources. The mother, thought to be aged about 60 at the time of her death, was named on the lease of the apartment in a municipal housing complex, Kyodo News said.
CANADA
Meng request denied
A judge on Friday rejected Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou’s (孟晚舟) request to relax her bail conditions as she fights against extradition to the US on fraud and conspiracy charges. British Columbia Supreme Court Justice William Ehrcke ruled that the businesswoman must remain under constant supervision by court-ordered security guards — imposed after her arrest two years ago. “The conditions imposed in my original bail order are the minimum necessary to ensure Ms Meng will attend court as and when required and will not flee the jurisdiction,” Ehrcke said. “These conditions are necessary ... in light of the fact that Ms Meng is neither a resident nor citizen of Canada, has significant resources at her disposal, and is facing serious charges that could ultimately result in her incarceration in the US if she is convicted.”
AUSTRALIA
Shark bites surfer in foot
A surfer has reportedly been attacked by a shark in ocean off the southwest of Western Australia. The woman, 46, emerged from the water with a bleeding foot at Cowaramup Bay Beach, Gracetown, a spokesman for the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said. The incident occurred at about 10:30am. Nearby residents told Australian Broadcasting Corp that an ambulance was seen at the scene. Surf Life Saving WA teams conducted aerial patrols of the area, which is north of Margaret River and a popular destination for surfers.
UNITED STATES
Coachella canceled again
The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April was on Friday canceled by local health officials because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the third time the outdoor event, one of the largest music festivals in the world, had been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic. “The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival currently scheduled for April 2021 are hereby canceled,” an order from Riverside County health officer Cameron Kaiser said.
INDIA
Farmers hold hunger strike
Farmers yesterday began a one-day hunger strike in protest against new agricultural laws after a week of clashes with authorities that left one dead and hundreds injured. A planned tractor parade on Tuesday’s Republic Day turned violent when some protesters deviated from pre-agreed routes, tore down barricades and clashed with police. Farm leaders said that yesterday’s hunger strike, to coincide with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, would show Indians that the protesters were overwhelmingly peaceful.
‘STUNNED’: With help from an official at the US Department of Justice, Donald Trump reportedly planned to oust the acting attorney general in a bid to overturn the election Former US president Donald Trump was at his Florida resort on Saturday, beginning post-presidency life while US President Joe Biden settled into the White House, but in Washington and beyond, the chaos of the 45th president’s final days in office continued to throw out damaging aftershocks. In yet another earth-shaking report, the New York Times said that Trump plotted with an official at the US Department of Justice to fire the acting attorney general, then force Georgia Republicans to overturn his defeat in that state. Meanwhile, former acting US secretary of defense Christopher Miller made an extraordinary admission, telling Vanity Fair that
ABOUT-FACE: The nominee for US ambassador to the UN expressed regret over a speech in 2019 praising China, and vowed to work aggressively against Beijing Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday called China “a strategic adversary” that threatens the world, and expressed regret for a speech she gave in 2019 that praised Beijing’s initiatives in Africa and made no mention of its human rights abuses. During her confirmation hearing at the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the veteran diplomat was pressured by US senators Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz about the speech at Savannah State University’s Confucius Institute on “China-US-Africa Relationships.” In it, she praised Beijing’s US$1 trillion Belt and Road global infrastructure program in Africa,
SIGN OF UNITY? Only five Republicans sided with Democrats to reject the motion, far short of the 17 Republicans who would be needed if the former US president is to be convicted Forty-five Republicans in the US on Tuesday backed a failed effort to halt former US president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign that he would not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the US Capitol. US Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, made a motion on the Senate floor that would have required the chamber to vote on whether Trump’s trial in February contravenes the US constitution. The Democratic-led Senate blocked the motion in a 55-45 vote, but only five Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to reject the move, far short of the
The head of a South Korean political party that has championed gender equality was sacked yesterday for sexually harassing one of his own lawmakers, a prominent rights campaigner. Kim Jong-cheol was chairman of the Justice Party, the third-largest in the South Korean parliament, and was stripped of his position after admitting harassing Jang Hye-yeong, the party said in a statement. He is the latest male politician to be brought down by an abuse case in the socially conservative and traditionally patriarchal country. Jang, 33, was elected last year and is among South Korea’s youngest lawmakers. She is known for her human rights campaigning and