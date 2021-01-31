World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Woman kept mom in freezer

A woman who said she hid her mother’s corpse in a freezer in her apartment for a decade told police that she feared eviction if the death was discovered, media reported yesterday. Police told reporters that Yumi Yoshino, 48, was held “on suspicion of abandoning and hiding a female body” found on Wednesday inside the freezer in a Tokyo apartment. Yoshino said she hid the body 10 years ago, because she “didn’t want to move out” of the home she shared with her mother, after finding her dead, local media reported, citing unnamed police sources. The mother, thought to be aged about 60 at the time of her death, was named on the lease of the apartment in a municipal housing complex, Kyodo News said.

CANADA

Meng request denied

A judge on Friday rejected Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou’s (孟晚舟) request to relax her bail conditions as she fights against extradition to the US on fraud and conspiracy charges. British Columbia Supreme Court Justice William Ehrcke ruled that the businesswoman must remain under constant supervision by court-ordered security guards — imposed after her arrest two years ago. “The conditions imposed in my original bail order are the minimum necessary to ensure Ms Meng will attend court as and when required and will not flee the jurisdiction,” Ehrcke said. “These conditions are necessary ... in light of the fact that Ms Meng is neither a resident nor citizen of Canada, has significant resources at her disposal, and is facing serious charges that could ultimately result in her incarceration in the US if she is convicted.”

AUSTRALIA

Shark bites surfer in foot

A surfer has reportedly been attacked by a shark in ocean off the southwest of Western Australia. The woman, 46, emerged from the water with a bleeding foot at Cowaramup Bay Beach, Gracetown, a spokesman for the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said. The incident occurred at about 10:30am. Nearby residents told Australian Broadcasting Corp that an ambulance was seen at the scene. Surf Life Saving WA teams conducted aerial patrols of the area, which is north of Margaret River and a popular destination for surfers.

UNITED STATES

Coachella canceled again

The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April was on Friday canceled by local health officials because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the third time the outdoor event, one of the largest music festivals in the world, had been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic. “The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival currently scheduled for April 2021 are hereby canceled,” an order from Riverside County health officer Cameron Kaiser said.

INDIA

Farmers hold hunger strike

Farmers yesterday began a one-day hunger strike in protest against new agricultural laws after a week of clashes with authorities that left one dead and hundreds injured. A planned tractor parade on Tuesday’s Republic Day turned violent when some protesters deviated from pre-agreed routes, tore down barricades and clashed with police. Farm leaders said that yesterday’s hunger strike, to coincide with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, would show Indians that the protesters were overwhelmingly peaceful.