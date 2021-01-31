NATO member Lithuania has banned the use of airport security screening equipment made by a Chinese company over national security concerns, officials said on Friday.
The move came amid increased concern in the West over Chinese investments in critical infrastructure, including 5G telecommunications networks.
A government-appointed commission concluded that the equipment from China’s Nuctech Co “does not meet national security interests,” Rasa Jakilaitiene, a spokeswoman for Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, told reporters.
Photo: Reuters
Jakilaitiene declined to elaborate, saying that information provided by state agencies was classified.
Nuctech had been keen to bid for contracts for screening equipment at Lithuanian airports.
The Chinese embassy in Vilnius later on Friday said the decision to ban Nuctech was “clearly driven by political motives.”
US Ambassador to Lithuania Robert Gilchrist said he welcomed “the step to protect Lithuania’s national security and critical infrastructure.”
The Wall Street Journal last year reported that US agencies were rallying European governments to exclude Nuctech from installing systems at airports across Europe.
The US has also described another major Chinese technology company, 5G network maker Huawei Telecommunications Co, as a “threat to national security” and “beholden to the Chinese Communist Party.”
These allegations have been denied by Huawei and Chinese diplomats.
EU member Lithuania is a staunch US ally in NATO and hosts a battalion of US troops as it seeks an even greater military presence as a bulwark against its neighboring Soviet-era master Russia.
Laurynas Kasciunas, chairman of the Lithuanian parliament’s national security and defense committee, said “investments and acquisitions in strategic sectors must meet the transatlantic security criteria.”
“This decision shows that Lithuania decided not to be a part of technosphere created and controlled by China,” he told reporters on Friday.
Lithuania’s intelligence agency warned in its annual report that “the active penetration of Chinese investments” posed the risk of “losing control over resources and infrastructure, market manipulation, and political influence.”
