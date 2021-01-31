Key allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were placed under house arrest ahead of new rallies as Russian authorities warned on Friday that protesters could face charges of taking part in “mass unrest.”
Navalny’s brother, Oleg, and the coordinator of Navalny’s Moscow office, Oleg Stepanov, were placed under house arrest until March 23 after the opposition politician urged Russians to stage fresh nationwide rallies against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 20-year rule today
Prominent activist Lyubov Sobol’s lawyer said the freedom of the 33-year-old — who has a small child — could also be restricted.
Photo: AP
The pressure on Navalny’s family and associates grew after tens of thousands of Russians rallied last weekend in support of Putin’s most vocal domestic critic, who survived a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent.
More than 4,000 protesters were detained across the country and authorities launched a number of criminal probes in the aftermath of the demonstrations.
Several Navalny associates, including Sobol, were detained following police raids on their apartments and offices this week.
They are accused of violating restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic by calling for people to join protests.
Moscow lifted a raft of coronavirus restrictions earlier this week, allowing bars and restaurants to work all night and offices to be fully staffed, citing a steep decline in infections.
However, city officials refrained from lifting a ban on mass gatherings.
The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, also on Friday announced that Leonid Volkov, the head of Navalny’s regional network based in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, was wanted on charges of calling minors to join unauthorized rallies.
Prosecutors and police have repeatedly warned Russians against participating in “unauthorized” events and on Friday. The Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office upped the ante, saying that demonstrators could face charges of mass unrest if protests turn violent.
In a message from jail on Thursday, Navalny urged Russians to stage new rallies.
“The majority is on our side. Let’s wake them up,” he wrote from Moscow’s Matrosskaya Tishina, a high-security detention center.
Police detained the 44-year-old anti-graft campaigner at a Moscow airport after he returned to Russia on Jan. 17 from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with Novichok, a Soviet-designed nerve toxin.
A makeshift court at a police station last week ordered Navalny placed in custody until Feb. 15.
Many protesters say they are angered by Navalny’s jailing after the attempt on his life he blames on the FSB domestic intelligence service.
Others were incensed by the findings of Navalny’s investigative report claiming that an opulent palace was built for Putin on the Black Sea coast.
On Friday, Meduza, a popular Russian-language news site based in Latvia, released its own investigation into the seaside mansion.
Citing contractors, Meduza claimed the property features a 16-story underground complex and that the Russian Federal Guard Service — tasked with protecting the president — oversaw construction.
One of the people involved in building the residence said the Russian leader should live well.
“A tsar should have a palace,” the unidentified person was quoted as saying.
‘STUNNED’: With help from an official at the US Department of Justice, Donald Trump reportedly planned to oust the acting attorney general in a bid to overturn the election Former US president Donald Trump was at his Florida resort on Saturday, beginning post-presidency life while US President Joe Biden settled into the White House, but in Washington and beyond, the chaos of the 45th president’s final days in office continued to throw out damaging aftershocks. In yet another earth-shaking report, the New York Times said that Trump plotted with an official at the US Department of Justice to fire the acting attorney general, then force Georgia Republicans to overturn his defeat in that state. Meanwhile, former acting US secretary of defense Christopher Miller made an extraordinary admission, telling Vanity Fair that
ABOUT-FACE: The nominee for US ambassador to the UN expressed regret over a speech in 2019 praising China, and vowed to work aggressively against Beijing Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday called China “a strategic adversary” that threatens the world, and expressed regret for a speech she gave in 2019 that praised Beijing’s initiatives in Africa and made no mention of its human rights abuses. During her confirmation hearing at the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the veteran diplomat was pressured by US senators Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz about the speech at Savannah State University’s Confucius Institute on “China-US-Africa Relationships.” In it, she praised Beijing’s US$1 trillion Belt and Road global infrastructure program in Africa,
SIGN OF UNITY? Only five Republicans sided with Democrats to reject the motion, far short of the 17 Republicans who would be needed if the former US president is to be convicted Forty-five Republicans in the US on Tuesday backed a failed effort to halt former US president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign that he would not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the US Capitol. US Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, made a motion on the Senate floor that would have required the chamber to vote on whether Trump’s trial in February contravenes the US constitution. The Democratic-led Senate blocked the motion in a 55-45 vote, but only five Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to reject the move, far short of the
The head of a South Korean political party that has championed gender equality was sacked yesterday for sexually harassing one of his own lawmakers, a prominent rights campaigner. Kim Jong-cheol was chairman of the Justice Party, the third-largest in the South Korean parliament, and was stripped of his position after admitting harassing Jang Hye-yeong, the party said in a statement. He is the latest male politician to be brought down by an abuse case in the socially conservative and traditionally patriarchal country. Jang, 33, was elected last year and is among South Korea’s youngest lawmakers. She is known for her human rights campaigning and