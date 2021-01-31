Navalny allies arrested ahead of new protests

AFP, MOSCOW





Key allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were placed under house arrest ahead of new rallies as Russian authorities warned on Friday that protesters could face charges of taking part in “mass unrest.”

Navalny’s brother, Oleg, and the coordinator of Navalny’s Moscow office, Oleg Stepanov, were placed under house arrest until March 23 after the opposition politician urged Russians to stage fresh nationwide rallies against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 20-year rule today

Prominent activist Lyubov Sobol’s lawyer said the freedom of the 33-year-old — who has a small child — could also be restricted.

Police break up a group of people protesting the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday last week. Photo: AP

The pressure on Navalny’s family and associates grew after tens of thousands of Russians rallied last weekend in support of Putin’s most vocal domestic critic, who survived a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent.

More than 4,000 protesters were detained across the country and authorities launched a number of criminal probes in the aftermath of the demonstrations.

Several Navalny associates, including Sobol, were detained following police raids on their apartments and offices this week.

They are accused of violating restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic by calling for people to join protests.

Moscow lifted a raft of coronavirus restrictions earlier this week, allowing bars and restaurants to work all night and offices to be fully staffed, citing a steep decline in infections.

However, city officials refrained from lifting a ban on mass gatherings.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, also on Friday announced that Leonid Volkov, the head of Navalny’s regional network based in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, was wanted on charges of calling minors to join unauthorized rallies.

Prosecutors and police have repeatedly warned Russians against participating in “unauthorized” events and on Friday. The Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office upped the ante, saying that demonstrators could face charges of mass unrest if protests turn violent.

In a message from jail on Thursday, Navalny urged Russians to stage new rallies.

“The majority is on our side. Let’s wake them up,” he wrote from Moscow’s Matrosskaya Tishina, a high-security detention center.

Police detained the 44-year-old anti-graft campaigner at a Moscow airport after he returned to Russia on Jan. 17 from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with Novichok, a Soviet-designed nerve toxin.

A makeshift court at a police station last week ordered Navalny placed in custody until Feb. 15.

Many protesters say they are angered by Navalny’s jailing after the attempt on his life he blames on the FSB domestic intelligence service.

Others were incensed by the findings of Navalny’s investigative report claiming that an opulent palace was built for Putin on the Black Sea coast.

On Friday, Meduza, a popular Russian-language news site based in Latvia, released its own investigation into the seaside mansion.

Citing contractors, Meduza claimed the property features a 16-story underground complex and that the Russian Federal Guard Service — tasked with protecting the president — oversaw construction.

One of the people involved in building the residence said the Russian leader should live well.

“A tsar should have a palace,” the unidentified person was quoted as saying.