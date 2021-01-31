Newly filed lobbying records show that Venezuela’s socialist government previously hired a long-time Democratic Party donor for US$6 million at the same time it was lobbying to discourage the US from imposing sanctions on the oil-rich nation.
The documents, which were disclosed on Thursday, show that a US subsidiary of Venezuela’s state oil giant PDVSA agreed to hire Marcia Wiss’ Washington law firm in March 2017.
That is the same month it signed a consulting deal for US$50 million with scandal-tainted former US representative David Rivera.
Wiss, an international trade lawyer with a history of donations to the Democratic Party, including a US$1,500 contribution to US President Joe Biden last year, has denied that she did any lobbying work.
Her former client — now under new management — said it was unaware of the full extent of her work to determine if it constituted political activities benefiting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government.
The PDVSA subsidiary also took the unusual step of registering retroactively as a foreign agent, disclosing the contracts with Rivera, Wiss and a third vendor.
The contracts have come to light as allies of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido work with the US Department of Justice to uncover any corrupt dealings at another wholly owned PDVSA subsidiary, Houston-based Citgo, which for years operated as a cash cow for Venezuela’s ruling party.
A Guaido-appointed board wrested control of Citgo, the sixth-largest independent US refiner, after the administration of then-US president Donald Trump recognized him as Venezuela’s rightful leader in 2019.
The same Guaido-appointed officials behind the new foreign lobby filings last year sued Rivera for allegedly breaking his consulting contract.
Federal prosecutors in Miami are also investigating whether the Republican broke foreign lobbying rules.
At the time both Wiss and Rivera were retained, Maduro was trying to curry favor with the Trump administration, avoiding outright criticism of the new US president, while funneling US$500,000 to his inaugural committee through Citgo.
The contracts with Rivera and Wiss were part of an effort to discourage the then-new Trump administration and other governments from imposing sanctions on Venezuela, according to three people familiar with the deals who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the politically sensitive matter.
Payments came from a little-known, Delaware-registered subsidiary, PDV USA, which provided shareholder services to PDVSA independent of Citgo’s oil operations.
Wiss said her law firm does not and never has provided lobbying services.
