Biden, Democrats push for US$15 minimum wage

AP, WASHINGTON





The Democratic push to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour has emerged as an early flashpoint in the fight for a US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, testing US President Joe Biden’s ability to bridge Washington’s partisan divides as he pursues his first major legislative victory.

Biden called for a US$15 hourly minimum wage during his campaign and has followed through by hitching it to a measure that, among other things, calls for US$1,400 stimulus checks and US$130 billion to help schools reopen.

Biden has said that anyone who holds a full-time job should not live in poverty, echoing progressives in the Democratic Party who are fully on board with the effort.

“With the economic divide, I mean, I want to see a US$15 minimum wage. It should actually be US$20,” US Representative Rashida Tlaib said.

Some Republicans support exploring an increase, but are uneasy with US$15 an hour.

They have said that such an increase could lead to job losses in an economy that has nearly 10 million fewer jobs than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Moderates, such as US Senator Lisa Murkowski and US Representative Tom Reed, are urging Biden to split off the minimum wage hike from COVID-19 talks and deal with it separately.

“The more you throw into this bucket of COVID relief that’s not really related to the crisis, the more you risk the credibility with the American people that you’re really sincere about the crisis,” Reed said.

Including the wage increase “complicates politically an initiative that we should all be working together to address,” Murkowski said.

The resistance from moderates has left Democrats with a stark choice: Wait and build bipartisan support for an increase or move ahead with little to no Republican backing, potentially as part of a package that can pass the US Senate with US Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote.

Democratic leaders appear to be moving toward the latter option, with no guarantee of success.

Even if raising the wage can get past procedural challenges, passage will require the support from every Democrat in the 50-50 Senate, which could be a tall order.

Leading the charge is US Senator Bernie Sanders, who unveiled US$15 wage legislation this week with the backing of 37 Senate Democrats. His bill would gradually raise the wage to US$15 over a period of five years.

The federal minimum is US$7.25 and has not been raised since 2009.

Sanders, the incoming chair of the Senate Budget Committee, said it was fine with him if Republicans were not prepared to “come on board.”

Democrats are moving toward using a tool that allows certain budget-related items to bypass the Senate filibuster and pass with a simple majority.

Sanders is confident that a minimum wage increase fits within the allowed criteria for what is referred to in Washington lingo as budget reconciliation.

“As you will recall, my Republican colleagues used reconciliation to give almost US$2 trillion in tax breaks to the rich and large corporations in the midst of massive income inequality. They used reconciliation to try to repeal the Affordable Care Act and throw 32 million people off the health care they had. They used reconciliation to allow for drilling in the Arctic wilderness,” Sanders said.

“You know what? I think we can use reconciliation to protect the needs of working families,” he added.