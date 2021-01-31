The Pacific island nation of Vanuatu has detained two Chinese fishing boats and a Russian yacht due to concerns that the vessels were operating illegally in its waters, police said.
It is believed to be the first time authorities in Vanuatu have detained Chinese fishing vessels.
The Chinese boats, the Dong Gang Xing 13 and 16, were apprehended by a police patrol boat on Tuesday last week near Hiu island in Vanuatu’s northern waters, police said.
The boats are moored in Port Vila, as 14 Chinese nationals undergo COVID-19 quarantine before being questioned on suspicion of illegal fishing.
While accompanying the Chinese vessels back to the capital, the patrol boat also spotted a Russian yacht near Luganville, police said.
Three Russian nationals on board were detained and would also face questioning over their presence near Vanuatu’s second-largest city.
The arrests come as China’s fishing activities in the Pacific are in the spotlight after Palau detained another ship last month.
While Palau has a tense relationship with China due to its diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, Vanuatu is an ally of Beijing and receives substantial aid from Beijing.
A report from London-based research center the Overseas Development Institute last year found that China had the largest distant-water fishing fleet in the world, estimated at almost 17,000 vessels.
It named China as “the most significant actor” in illegal fishing worldwide, citing poor governance of the fleet and a failure to follow sustainable practices.
Beijing denies the accusations, with a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affarirs spokeswoman saying last month that “as a responsible fishing country, China adheres to the path of green and sustainable development.”
Vanuatu closed its air and maritime borders in March last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, amid fears that its limited healthcare system would be unable to cope with an outbreak of the virus.
The Chinese embassy in Port Vila did not respond to requests for comment.
‘STUNNED’: With help from an official at the US Department of Justice, Donald Trump reportedly planned to oust the acting attorney general in a bid to overturn the election Former US president Donald Trump was at his Florida resort on Saturday, beginning post-presidency life while US President Joe Biden settled into the White House, but in Washington and beyond, the chaos of the 45th president’s final days in office continued to throw out damaging aftershocks. In yet another earth-shaking report, the New York Times said that Trump plotted with an official at the US Department of Justice to fire the acting attorney general, then force Georgia Republicans to overturn his defeat in that state. Meanwhile, former acting US secretary of defense Christopher Miller made an extraordinary admission, telling Vanity Fair that
ABOUT-FACE: The nominee for US ambassador to the UN expressed regret over a speech in 2019 praising China, and vowed to work aggressively against Beijing Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday called China “a strategic adversary” that threatens the world, and expressed regret for a speech she gave in 2019 that praised Beijing’s initiatives in Africa and made no mention of its human rights abuses. During her confirmation hearing at the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the veteran diplomat was pressured by US senators Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz about the speech at Savannah State University’s Confucius Institute on “China-US-Africa Relationships.” In it, she praised Beijing’s US$1 trillion Belt and Road global infrastructure program in Africa,
SIGN OF UNITY? Only five Republicans sided with Democrats to reject the motion, far short of the 17 Republicans who would be needed if the former US president is to be convicted Forty-five Republicans in the US on Tuesday backed a failed effort to halt former US president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign that he would not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the US Capitol. US Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, made a motion on the Senate floor that would have required the chamber to vote on whether Trump’s trial in February contravenes the US constitution. The Democratic-led Senate blocked the motion in a 55-45 vote, but only five Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to reject the move, far short of the
The head of a South Korean political party that has championed gender equality was sacked yesterday for sexually harassing one of his own lawmakers, a prominent rights campaigner. Kim Jong-cheol was chairman of the Justice Party, the third-largest in the South Korean parliament, and was stripped of his position after admitting harassing Jang Hye-yeong, the party said in a statement. He is the latest male politician to be brought down by an abuse case in the socially conservative and traditionally patriarchal country. Jang, 33, was elected last year and is among South Korea’s youngest lawmakers. She is known for her human rights campaigning and