Vanuatu detains two Chinese boats, Russian yacht

AFP, PORT VILA





The Pacific island nation of Vanuatu has detained two Chinese fishing boats and a Russian yacht due to concerns that the vessels were operating illegally in its waters, police said.

It is believed to be the first time authorities in Vanuatu have detained Chinese fishing vessels.

The Chinese boats, the Dong Gang Xing 13 and 16, were apprehended by a police patrol boat on Tuesday last week near Hiu island in Vanuatu’s northern waters, police said.

The boats are moored in Port Vila, as 14 Chinese nationals undergo COVID-19 quarantine before being questioned on suspicion of illegal fishing.

While accompanying the Chinese vessels back to the capital, the patrol boat also spotted a Russian yacht near Luganville, police said.

Three Russian nationals on board were detained and would also face questioning over their presence near Vanuatu’s second-largest city.

The arrests come as China’s fishing activities in the Pacific are in the spotlight after Palau detained another ship last month.

While Palau has a tense relationship with China due to its diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, Vanuatu is an ally of Beijing and receives substantial aid from Beijing.

A report from London-based research center the Overseas Development Institute last year found that China had the largest distant-water fishing fleet in the world, estimated at almost 17,000 vessels.

It named China as “the most significant actor” in illegal fishing worldwide, citing poor governance of the fleet and a failure to follow sustainable practices.

Beijing denies the accusations, with a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affarirs spokeswoman saying last month that “as a responsible fishing country, China adheres to the path of green and sustainable development.”

Vanuatu closed its air and maritime borders in March last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, amid fears that its limited healthcare system would be unable to cope with an outbreak of the virus.

The Chinese embassy in Port Vila did not respond to requests for comment.