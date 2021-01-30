World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

NY amends death data

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration on Thursday confirmed that thousands more nursing home residents died of COVID-19 than the state’s official tallies had previously acknowledged. The announcement, after months of the state refusing to divulge its true numbers, showed that at least 12,743 long-term care residents died of the virus as of Tuesday last week, far greater than the official tally of 8,505 on that day. Those numbers are consistent with a report released just hours earlier by New York Attorney General Letitia James, charging that the nursing home death count could be off by about 50 percent, largely because New York is one of the only states to count just those who died on facility grounds, not those who later died in the hospital. “While we cannot bring back the individuals we lost to this crisis, this report seeks to offer transparency that the public deserves,” James said in a statement. The 76-page report from a fellow Democratic official undercut Cuomo’s frequent argument that the criticism of his handling of the virus in nursing homes was part of a political “blame game,” and it was a vindication for thousands of families who believed their loved ones were being omitted from counts to advance the governor’s image as a pandemic hero. “It’s important to me that my mom was counted,” said Vivian Zayas, whose 78-year-old mother died in April after contracting COVID-19 at a nursing home in West Islip, New York. “Families like mine knew these numbers were not correct.”

UNITED STATES

Liquid nitrogen leak kills six

A liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant on Thursday killed six people and sent 11 to the hospital, officials said. At least three of those injured at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville were reported in critical condition. Poultry plants rely on refrigeration systems that can include liquid nitrogen. Sheriff’s deputies, the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the state fire marshal were investigating the deaths and cause of the leak. “It will be a lengthy process,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “It’s not something that’s quick.” Foundation Food Group Vice President for Human Resources Nicholas Ancrum called the leak a tragic accident and said early indications are that a nitrogen line ruptured in the facility.

UNITED STATES

Tiger set back after surgery

An Amur tiger that underwent hip replacement surgery at a zoo near Chicago has managed to dislodge the orthopedic implant, veterinarians at Brookfield Zoo said on Thursday. Malena recovered well from Wednesday’s surgery, but as she began moving about overnight the custom-made implant in a femur was dislodged. The 10-year-old tiger is to undergo surgery today to remove the implant and an alternative procedure would be performed to allow a fibrous joint to form, so that her leg muscles can provide stability to the joint. Mike Adkesson, Brookfield’s vice president of clinical medicine, said that veterinarians knew going into the novel surgery there was a risk of complications. “Going into surgery, we knew if it was not successful, we still had a secondary option to relieve her discomfort,” Adkesson said. “While she won’t have the high level of function we were hoping to restore with the innovative total hip replacement, Malena will be able to move around comfortably without pain in her hip.”