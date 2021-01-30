Lawmakers face threats of violence from an “enemy” within the US Congress, and more money is needed to protect them, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, a startling acknowledgment of escalating internal tensions over safety since this month’s Capitol attack.
The California Democrat’s remarks came as the acting chief of the Capitol Police said that “vast improvements” are needed to protect the Capitol and adjacent office buildings, including permanent fencing.
Such barricades have ringed the complex since the Jan. 6 riot, but many lawmakers have long resisted giving the nation’s symbol of democracy the look of a besieged compound, and leaders were noncommittal about the idea.
Photo: AFP
Pelosi focused her comments on the anxiety and partisan frictions that have persisted in Congress since the assault on the Capitol, which led to five deaths.
She told reporters that she thinks Congress would need to provide money “for more security for members, when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, a threat that members are concerned about.”
Asked to clarify what she meant, Pelosi said: “It means that we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”
She did not say how much money might be needed.
Some lawmakers who voted for this month’s House impeachment of former US president Donald Trump have reported receiving threats, and initial moves to enhance safety procedures have taken on clear partisan undertones.
Some Republicans have loudly objected to having to pass through newly installed metal detectors before entering the House chamber, while Pelosi has proposed fining lawmakers who bypass the devices.
Pelosi did not say whom she meant by her reference to an “enemy” within the House, and a spokesperson provided no examples when asked.
First-term US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene in a written statement accused Democrats and journalists of attacking her because she is “a threat to their goal of Socialism” and supports Trump and conservative values.
Earlier this month, the HuffPost Web site reported that US Representative Andy Harris set off a metal detector while trying to enter the House chamber and was found to be carrying a concealed gun. Other Republicans have also talked about carrying firearms, which lawmakers are permitted to do, although not on the House or Senate floors.
Since the attack, the Capitol grounds have been surrounded by barrier fences and patrolled by National Guard troops.
Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the Capitol Police, said in a statement that based on security assessments by her agency and others, some changes should be lasting.
“In light of recent events, I can unequivocally say that vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing, and the availability of ready, backup forces in close proximity to the Capitol,” said Pittman, whose agency provides security for Congress.
Pelosi took no immediate stance about Pittman’s proposal for permanent fencing.
Drew Hammill, the speaker’s spokesperson, said she would await a Capitol security review led by retired US Army lieutenant general Russel Honore “to understand what infrastructure changes are necessary.”
