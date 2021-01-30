Virus Outbreak: Sea shanties return amid isolation of the pandemic

AP, PORTLAND, Maine





People are stuck at home, toiling away, getting bored, going stir crazy. Cooped-up sailors who felt the same way on long ocean journeys broke up the tedium with work songs called sea shanties.

It only makes sense, then, that shanties have come full circle with a moment of unprecedented popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Times are tough. If we can sing, it’ll help us get through it, just like sailors did on the tall ships,” said Bennett Konesni, of Belfast, Maine, who started singing sea shanties aboard a schooner in Penobscot Bay and performs several times a week with the Mighty Work Song Community Chorus.

Bennett Konesni sings a sea shanty while raising a sail on his ketch in Belfast, Maine, on Thursday. Photo: AP

TikTok helped sea shanties surge into the mainstream.

The app has a duet feature that lets people create a 60-second song and then allows others to add their voices.

People began using the feature to record sea shanties, and it quickly became a mainstream thing, starting last month.

The ShantyTok movement has even contributed to a rendition by the Longest Johns of the centuries-old Wellerman sailing into the UK’s Top 40 chart.

The sudden popularity is not so hard to fathom. After all, people are craving interaction during the pandemic, and shanties are group efforts that do not require great singing skills — although some of the TikToks are quite sophisticated and elaborate.

Shanties and sea songs are lumped together in the trend, but true shanties were work songs. Sailors of yore sang to pass the time and to coordinate their efforts in hoisting sails and anchors, and manning the bilge pumps.

They generally consist of a chorus — in Wellerman, it is about a ship loaded with “sugar, tea and rum” — that is easy to memorize. There might be formal lyrics, or participants might choose to ad lib, with others joining for the chorus, said Matthew Baya, a radio show host from Williamstown, Massachusetts.

The shanties helped sailors defuse tension and remain sane amid the cruelty of isolation and cramped quarters. Shanties sometimes involved good-natured insults at skippers or the shipping companies that employed them.

Vocal chops are a bonus, but not a necessity.

“Not all sailors kept perfect pitch. They weren’t in that job for their musical talent,” Baya said. “You’ll get some people who are really talented, and other people who’re just having fun, but may not hit all of the right notes.”

Many people who sing sea shanties at local festivals in Mystic, Connecticut; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Plymouth, Massachusetts; and other seaport locations across the US are thrilled by the sudden attention. Shanties are even more popular in some parts of Europe.

“If people are having fun singing, that’s got to be good,” said Baya, one of the hosts of the Saturday Morning Coffee House on WERU-FM in Blue Hill, Maine.

His show often includes a shanty or two.

Shanties tend to be associated with England, which ruled the seas in the 18th and 19th centuries, but they are sung from Maine, where English colonists began a shipbuilding tradition, to Massachusetts, home of the nation’s whaling fleet, down to Alabama’s Mobile Bay, the Caribbean and all the way around the world, Konesni said.

They are work songs like the ones sung by enslaved people harvesting crops in the South, miners chipping away deep underground and loggers felling trees in the woods, all of which are seeing renewed attention thanks to shanties, said Konesni, who is a cultural ambassador for the US Department of State and has performed shanties around the world.

The trend is refreshing in a world that has become accustomed to people performing on a stage for a crowd, Konesni said.

Shanties are different because they are participatory. The audience is encouraged to boisterously sing along.

“It’s got a depth, history and singability that a lot of pop songs don’t,” he said.

Geoff Kaufman, who made a living singing sea shanties and directed the Sea Music Festival at the Mystic Seaport in Connecticut, said he is amused and intrigued by the sudden fascination with shanties.

He loves the idea of a new generation lifting their voices.

“I hope it brings more young people into the fold,” he said.