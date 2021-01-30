US President Joe Biden and aides are showing touches of prickliness over growing scrutiny of the new president’s heavy reliance on executive orders in his first days in office.
Biden in just over a week has already signed more than three dozen executive orders and directives aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a gamut of other issues including environmental regulations, immigration policies and racial justice.
Biden has also sought to use the orders to erase foundational policy initiatives by former US president Donald Trump, such as halting construction of the US-Mexico border wall.
Photo: AFP
US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said that Biden’s early reliance on executive action is at odds with the Democrat’s pledge as a candidate to be a consensus builder. The New York Times editorial board on Thursday ran an opinion piece headlined “Ease up on the Executive Actions, Joe.”
Biden, for his part, framed his latest executive actions as an effort to “undo the damage Trump has done” by fiat rather than “initiating any new law.”
During a brief exchange with reporters in the Oval Office after signing two more executive orders, he said that he was working simultaneously to push his US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package through the US Congress.
After being asked by a reporter if he was open to splitting up the relief package, the president responded: “No one requires me to do anything.”
Earlier in the day, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield bristled at the criticism of Biden’s executive orders in a series of tweets, adding: “Of course we are also pursuing our agenda through legislation. It’s why we are working so hard to get the American Rescue Plan passed, for starters.”
In his Senate floor speech, McConnell offered a misleading broadside that Biden as a candidate had declared “you can’t legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator.”
Biden at an October ABC News town hall had said there are certain “things you can’t do by executive order unless you’re a dictator” during an exchange about how quickly he would push his plan to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans.
Biden and aides, including top White House economists, have said that they believe executive action is a pale substitute for legislative action. At the same time, they have defended the heavy use of executive action at the start of the administration as a necessary stopgap to address the worst public health crisis in more than a century and reverse some of Trump’s policies.
“There are steps, including overturning some of the harmful, detrimental and, yes, immoral actions of the prior administration that he felt he could not wait to overturn, and that’s exactly what he did,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
McConnell said that Biden in his first week in the White House “signed more than 30 unilateral actions and working Americans are getting short shrift.”
He similarly criticized Obama for “imposing his will unilaterally” through executive orders and memoranda.
