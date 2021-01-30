Court orders release of man accused in Daniel Pearl’s death

The Pakistani Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of a Pakistani-British man convicted and later acquitted in the beheading of US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

The court also dismissed an appeal of Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh’s acquittal filed by Pearl’s family and the Pakistani government.

A minister in Sindh Province, where Sheikh is being held, said the government had exhausted all options to keep him locked up — an indication Sheikh could be free within days.

The “Supreme Court is the court of last resort,” Chief Minister of Sindh on Law Murtaza Wahab said.

“The Pearl family is in complete shock by the majority decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to acquit and release Ahmed Omer Sheikh and the other accused persons who kidnapped and killed Daniel Pearl,” the Pearl family said in a statement released by their lawyer, Faisal Siddiqi.

The brutality of Pearl’s killing shocked many in 2002, years before the Islamic State group began releasing videos of their militants beheading journalists.

An autopsy report told the gruesome details of the Wall Street Journal reporter’s killing and dismemberment.

Sheikh was convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting in Karachi, during which he was kidnapped. Pearl had been investigating the link between Pakistani militants and Richard Reid, dubbed the “shoe bomber” after his attempt to blow up a flight from Paris to Miami with explosives hidden in his shoes.

Pearl’s body was discovered in a shallow grave soon after a video of his beheading was delivered to the US consulate in Karachi.

The Pentagon in 2007 released a transcript in which Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the US, said he had killed Pearl.

“I decapitated with my blessed right hand the head of the American Jew Daniel Pearl,” the transcript quoted Mohammed as saying.

Mohammed first disclosed his role while he was held in CIA custody, and subjected to waterboarding, sleep deprivation and other forms of torture. He remains in the US prison in Guantanamo Bay and has never been charged with the journalist’s death.

Sheikh had long denied any involvement in Pearl’s death, but the Supreme Court on Wednesday heard that he acknowledged writing a letter in 2019 admitting a minor role — raising hopes for some that he might remain behind bars.

Sheikh has been on death row since his conviction — even after his subsequent acquittal — and is being held in a Karachi jail. A three-judge Supreme Court ruled 2-to-1 to uphold Sheikh’s acquittal and ordered him released, Siddiqi said.

A lawyer for Sheikh said the court also ordered the release of three other Pakistanis who had been sentenced to life in prison for their part in Pearl’s kidnapping and death.

Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib all played lesser roles, such as providing a laptop or Internet access to send pictures of Pearl, with a gun to his head, with demands that all prisoners at Guantanamo Bay be released. Yet at the original trial all four were charged with the same crimes.

“These people should not have been in prison even for one day,” said Mehmood A. Sheikh, who is not related to his client.

The White House on Thursday expressed outrage over the acquittal.

US President Joe Biden’s administration is “outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court’s decision,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, underscoring the uneasy alliance between Washington and Islamabad, which has fractured many times over Islamist militancy.

She called the ruling “an affront to terrorism victims everywhere,” and demanded the Pakistani government “review its legal options.”

Additional reporting by AFP