Long wait expected before WHO team’s Wuhan report

After a two-week quarantine, the real work can begin. Maybe.

A WHO team of researchers on Thursday emerged from their hotel for the first time since their arrival in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to start searching for clues into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visit has been shrouded in secrecy: Details of their itinerary have not been released, and it is unknown how much access China will give the researchers to the sites they want to visit and the people they want to talk to.

A member of a WHO team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic arrives at a hospital in Wuhan, China, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Scientists hope that information on the earliest known cases of COVID-19 — which was first identified in Wuhan — will help them better understand where it came from and prevent similar pandemics.

Researchers around the world are eager for access to samples taken from the Huanan Seafood Market, which had an early outbreak, and Wuhan hospital records.

The team might visit the market itself as well as the locations of other early cases.

It could also go to a laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that was built after the 2003 SARS outbreak and maintains an extensive archive of genetic sequences of bat coronaviruses.

US officials in the administration of former US president Donald Trump suggested without offering evidence that the virus could have escaped from the institute.

Experts say it is unlikely that the new coronavirus emerged from the lab in Wuhan and overwhelmingly say that analysis of the virus’ genome rules out the possibility that it was engineered by humans.

The researchers might also visit the hospitals that were overwhelmed at the height of the pandemic in China and the local branch of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The seafood market and other places where early cases emerged remain important because the virus is constantly evolving, as new variants identified in the UK and South Africa show.

Wuhan is where COVID-19 cases were first detected, but it is highly possible that the virus came to the industrial city of 11 million people from elsewhere.

Genetic sequencing shows that COVID-19 started in bats and likely jumped to another animal before infecting humans.

The closest known relative of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in bats in a mine shaft nearly 1,600km southwest of Wuhan, near China’s borders with Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam. The Associated Press (AP) was blocked from visiting the mine.

People began falling ill in Wuhan in December 2019, and many had links to the seafood market. Scientists initially suspected that the virus came from wild animals sold at the market, prompting China to crack down on the wildlife trade.

However, the subsequent discovery of earlier cases challenged that theory.

The CDC said that samples taken from the market indicate that it was likely a place where the virus spread, not where it started.

The WHO team’s ability to increase our understanding of the virus — and its credibility — could hinge in part on getting access to those samples.

Studying the genes of the earliest known cases in Wuhan could provide clues to how it got from bats to people and whether it was through a mammal such as a bamboo rat or a civet.

The big question is what China will allow the researchers see and do.

The Chinese Communist Party is concerned that the research could shed light on its handling of the virus that could open it up to international criticism — and even demands for financial compensation if it is found to have been negligent.

China has stifled independent reports about the COVID-19 outbreak at home and published little information on its research into the origins of the virus. An AP investigation found that Beijing has strictly controlled all COVID-19-related research and forbids researchers from speaking to the media.

Another AP investigation found that WHO officials privately complained that China had dragged its feet on sharing critical information about the outbreak, including the virus’ genetic sequence, even as the UN health agency publicly praised China for what it called a speedy response.

China, stung by complaints that it allowed the disease to spread, has suggested that COVID-19 could have come from abroad.

A Chinese government spokesperson has said that the origins hunt would require work beyond China’s borders, including in bat habitats in Southeast Asian nations. An expert on the WHO team has suggested the same thing, and this is a possibility researchers are exploring.

The search for the origins of COVID-19 is likely to take years. It took more than a decade to find the origins of SARS, and the origins of Ebola, first identified in the 1970s, remain elusive.

However, knowing the origin of COVID-19 could help prevent outbreaks of viruses that cross to people from wild animals.