WHO team plans visits to Wuhan outbreak sites

CHARGED MISSION: ‘All hypotheses are on the table,’ the UN agency tweeted, referring to a probe into the origin of COVID-19, which China aims to avoid being blamed for

AP, WUHAN, China





WHO experts who are in Wuhan, China, to look into the origins of COVID-19 yesterday met with their Chinese counterparts and plan later to visit sites in the city that would be key to their long-awaited fact-finding mission.

“First face to face meeting with our colleagues. Correction: facemask to facemask given the medical restrictions,” Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans wrote on Twitter at about 9:30am.

“Discussing our visiting program. China teamleader prof Wannian joking about some technical glitches. Nice to see our colleagues after lengthy Zoom meetings,” Koopman wrote, apparently referring to top Chinese epidemiologist Liang Wannian (梁萬年), who has been a leader of China’s response team.

Their first in-person meetings should be followed by the first field visits in and around the industrial and transport hub, the WHO wrote on Twitter.

It said that the team requested “detailed underlying data,” and planned to speak with early responders and some of the first people infected with COVID-19, but did not give further details on the team’s agenda.

Earlier, the WHO wrote that its team plans to visit hospitals, markets like the Huanan Seafood Market linked to many of the first cases, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and laboratories at facilities like the local branch of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The WHO mission has become politically charged, as China aims to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak.

“All hypotheses are on the table as the team follows the science in their work to understand the origins of the COVID19 virus,” the WHO wrote.

Confirmation of the origins of the virus is likely to take years. Pinning down an outbreak’s animal reservoir typically requires exhaustive research including taking animal samples, genetic analysis and epidemiological studies.

One possibility is that a wildlife poacher might have passed the virus to traders who carried it to Wuhan.

The Chinese government has promoted theories, with little evidence, that the outbreak might have started with imports of frozen seafood tainted with the virus, a notion roundly rejected by international scientists and agencies.

A possible focus for investigators is the virology institute in the city. As one of China’s top virus research labs, it built an archive of genetic data on bat coronaviruses after the 2003 SARS outbreak.

The WHO team members had spent the past two weeks in mandatory quarantine, during which they had been communicating with Chinese officials via videoconferencing to plan field visits.

At their new hotel, some were seen waving from balconies, and people entering the hotel wore badges identifying them as disease and health experts.

The first clusters of COVID-19 cases were detected in Wuhan in late 2019. China has since reported more than 89,000 cases and 4,600 deaths, with new cases largely concentrated in the country’s northeast, and local lockdowns and travel restrictions being imposed to contain the outbreaks.

New locally transmitted cases in the country continued to fall with just 36 announced yesterday, as far fewer people than usual appear willing to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday next month.