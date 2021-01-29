World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

Refugees feared trafficked

Hundreds of Rohingya are missing from a refugee camp and are believed to have been trafficked to Malaysia, officials and sources said yesterday. Just 112 refugees remain at the makeshift camp in Lhokseumawe in the north this week, down from the almost 400 who arrived between June and September last year. Neither local authorities nor the UN could account for the whereabouts of the refugees from the stateless Muslim minority from Myanmar, who are feared to have enlisted traffickers to help them cross the Malacca Strait into Malaysia. “We don’t know yet where they went,” said Ridwan Jamil, head of the Rohingya task force in Lhokseumawe. “But they’ll escape if they can find any hole to leave because that is their goal.”

MEXICO

Envoy returns to La Paz

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said that its ambassador to Bolivia had returned to La Paz to resume her duties, after a diplomatic spat in 2019. Ambassador Maria Teresa Mercado resumed her functions at the request of Bolivia, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the two nations expressed an interest in restarting diplomatic relations. Bolivia expelled Mexican and Spanish diplomats in December 2019 after the Mexican embassy in La Paz granted asylum to allies of former Bolivian president Evo Morales.

INDIA

No bail for religious insult

A court in Indore yesterday denied bail to a Muslim comedian accused of insulting Hinduism, in a case that has raised concern over freedom of expression in the country. Munawar Faruqui, 29, was arrested in the city of Indore on Jan. 1 during a stand-up comedy show. A complaint filed by the son of a lawmaker from the Bharatiya Janata Party accused Faruqui of making “filthy and indecent jokes” about Hindu gods and goddesses, as well as Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah. Friends advocating for his release said that he had not made any offending jokes in his show on the day he was arrested.

UNITED STATES

Cloris Leachman dies at 94

Cloris Leachman, a character actor whose depth of talent brought her an Oscar for the The Last Picture Show and Emmys for her comedic work in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and other TV series, has died. She was 94. Leachman died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California, publicist Monique Moss said on Wednesday, adding that her daughter was at her side. Millions of viewers knew the actor as the self-absorbed neighbor Phyllis in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and as the mother of Timmy in the Lassie series.

AUSTRALIA

Man survives croc attack

A man pried a crocodile’s jaws from his head to survive an attack in Lake Placid, near Cairns, paramedics said. Local officials said the 44-year-old was swimming when he was bitten by the reptile. “He felt this sudden impact clasped on the top of his head, which he recognized to be a crocodile,” Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic Paul Sweeney said. “He put his hands into the jaws to prise them off his head, and when he did so and let go, the jaw snapped shut onto his left forefinger.” Sweeney said the man swam a considerable distance back to shore and dragged himself onto the bank. Emergency responders found the man sitting in a “remarkably calm” state. The man was taken to a Cairns hospital and was expected to make a full recovery, Sweeney said.