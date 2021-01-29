Authorities in Singapore have detained without trial a 16-year-old student who made detailed plans and preparations to carry out “terrorist attacks” on two mosques with a machete.
The Singaporean teen was inspired by an Australian white supremacist who killed 51 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019, the Singaporean Internal Security Department said on Wednesday.
The teen, an ethnic Indian Christian who was not named as he is underage, was “self-radicalized, motivated by a strong antipathy towards Islam and a fascination with violence,” the department said in a statement.
The teen detained last month was the youngest terror suspect to be held under the country’s Internal Security Act, it added.
The department said its investigation found the boy was working alone and had planned to strike two mosques near his home on March 15 last year, the second anniversary of the Christchurch attack.
Just like the gunman in that attack, he planned to livestream his act by strapping mobile phones to a vest, the statement said.
It said he also prepared two statements to be distributed just before the attack.
Singaporean Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam was quoted by local media as saying that authorities do not intend to charge the teen as he was underage and had not carried out the act.
However, he said it was worrying as it marked the first case of right-wing extremists targeting Muslims in the Southeast Asian city-state.
Authorities said the teen would undergo a rehabilitation process involving religious, psychological and social counseling.
Giving further details, the department statement said the teen had explored various options, including obtaining a firearm online, building a bomb and using gasoline to douse the mosques.
He later decided to use a machete and had studied how to slash the main arteries of his victims.
One of the statements he prepared referred to his planned attacks as a “massacre,” an “act of vengeance” and a “call for war” against Islam, authorities said.
Another was a manifesto similar to the one written by the Christchurch gunman, whom the teen referred to as a “saint.”
The department said the teen was ready to die during the attack. It added that the teen’s family and others close to him had no idea about his plans nor his hatred of Islam.
“This case demonstrates yet again that extreme ideas can find resonance among and radicalize Singaporeans, regardless of race or religion,” the department said.
On the Chinese microblogging platform Sina Weibo, enthusiastic slackers share their tips: Fill up a thermos with whiskey, do planks or stretches in the work pantry at regular intervals, drink liters of water to prompt lots of trips to the toilet on work time, and, once there, spend time on social media or playing games on your phone. “Not working hard is everyone’s basic right,” one commenter wrote. “With or without legal protection, everyone has the right to not work hard.” Young Chinese people are pushing back against an engrained culture of overwork, and embracing a philosophy of laziness known as “touching
‘STUNNED’: With help from an official at the US Department of Justice, Donald Trump reportedly planned to oust the acting attorney general in a bid to overturn the election Former US president Donald Trump was at his Florida resort on Saturday, beginning post-presidency life while US President Joe Biden settled into the White House, but in Washington and beyond, the chaos of the 45th president’s final days in office continued to throw out damaging aftershocks. In yet another earth-shaking report, the New York Times said that Trump plotted with an official at the US Department of Justice to fire the acting attorney general, then force Georgia Republicans to overturn his defeat in that state. Meanwhile, former acting US secretary of defense Christopher Miller made an extraordinary admission, telling Vanity Fair that
Boeing set a target of designing and certifying its jetliners to fly on 100 percent sustainable fuels by 2030, amid rising pressure on planemakers to take climate change seriously. Regulators allow a 50-50 blend of sustainable and conventional fuels, and Boeing on Friday said it would work with authorities to raise the limit. Rival Airbus is considering another tack: a futuristic lineup of hydrogen-powered aircraft that would reach the skies by 2035. The aircraft manufacturers face growing public clamor to cut emissions in the aviation industry, which added more than 1 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere in 2019, according to
Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Thursday resigned following a protest over a hospital’s treatment of a new mother who tested positive for COVID-19. Khurelsukh, whose Mongolian People’s Party holds a strong majority in the parliament known as the State Great Khural, stepped down after accusing Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of the Democratic Party of orchestrating a political crisis. A small protest broke out in the capital, Ulan Bator, on Wednesday after TV footage appeared of a woman who had just given birth being escorted in slippers and a thin robe from the maternity ward to a special wing for COVID-19 patients