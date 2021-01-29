Singapore detains teen over plans to attack mosques

AP, SINGAPORE





Authorities in Singapore have detained without trial a 16-year-old student who made detailed plans and preparations to carry out “terrorist attacks” on two mosques with a machete.

The Singaporean teen was inspired by an Australian white supremacist who killed 51 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019, the Singaporean Internal Security Department said on Wednesday.

The teen, an ethnic Indian Christian who was not named as he is underage, was “self-radicalized, motivated by a strong antipathy towards Islam and a fascination with violence,” the department said in a statement.

The teen detained last month was the youngest terror suspect to be held under the country’s Internal Security Act, it added.

The department said its investigation found the boy was working alone and had planned to strike two mosques near his home on March 15 last year, the second anniversary of the Christchurch attack.

Just like the gunman in that attack, he planned to livestream his act by strapping mobile phones to a vest, the statement said.

It said he also prepared two statements to be distributed just before the attack.

Singaporean Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam was quoted by local media as saying that authorities do not intend to charge the teen as he was underage and had not carried out the act.

However, he said it was worrying as it marked the first case of right-wing extremists targeting Muslims in the Southeast Asian city-state.

Authorities said the teen would undergo a rehabilitation process involving religious, psychological and social counseling.

Giving further details, the department statement said the teen had explored various options, including obtaining a firearm online, building a bomb and using gasoline to douse the mosques.

He later decided to use a machete and had studied how to slash the main arteries of his victims.

One of the statements he prepared referred to his planned attacks as a “massacre,” an “act of vengeance” and a “call for war” against Islam, authorities said.

Another was a manifesto similar to the one written by the Christchurch gunman, whom the teen referred to as a “saint.”

The department said the teen was ready to die during the attack. It added that the teen’s family and others close to him had no idea about his plans nor his hatred of Islam.

“This case demonstrates yet again that extreme ideas can find resonance among and radicalize Singaporeans, regardless of race or religion,” the department said.