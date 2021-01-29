NZ tries to ease China tensions with Australia

‘MATURE’ RELATIONSHIP: New Zealand’s trade minister had irritated the Australian government with his suggestion that Canberra should ‘show respect’ for Beijing

The Guardian





New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor yesterday phoned his Australian counterpart in an attempt to ease tensions after he suggested Canberra should “show respect” and act more diplomatically toward China.

O’Connor had irritated several members of the Australian government with remarks he made in a television interview on Wednesday when asked about his country’s offer to mediate between Canberra and Beijing.

After signing an upgraded free-trade agreement with China, O’Connor said that New Zealand had a “mature” relationship with Beijing and had “always been able to raise issues of concern.”

“I can’t speak for Australia and the way it runs its diplomatic relationships, but clearly if they were to follow us and show respect, I guess a little more diplomacy from time to time, and be cautious with wording then they, too, hopefully could be in a similar situation,” O’Connor told CNBC on Wednesday.

O’Connor attempted to tidy up the comments with a call to new Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan.

“The Australia-China relationship will always be a matter for China and Australia,” O’Connor said in a statement provided to New Zealand news site Stuff.

“I’ve spoken with my Australian counterpart earlier today to reiterate, as I said in the interview, that we do not speak for Australia on this or any other matter,” he said.

The saga coincides with Chinese state media calling on Canberra to follow Wellington’s lead in how it deals with Beijing rather than being “filled with hostility toward China’s rise” and making “wrong judgements.”

In a brief statement late yesterday, Tehan said that Australia’s relationship with China was “based on an assessment of our national interests.”

The government’s approach to trade policy would be guided by “proactivity, principle and patience,” he said, adding that Australia was always open to dialogue with China “as the best way to resolve differences.”

While relations remain frozen after Beijing objected to the Australian government’s call for a COVID-19 inquiry and took a series of trade actions against Australian export sectors, China and New Zealand agreed this week to upgrade their existing free-trade agreement.

The deal includes a promise from China to achieve faster customs clearance of perishable goods, such as seafood, and provide increased access for New Zealand wood — two of the areas in which Australian exporters have suffered disruptions since tensions erupted last year.