INDONESIA
Mount Merapi erupts
The country’s most active volcano yesterday erupted with searing gas clouds and a river of lava flowing 1,500m down its slopes. It was the Mount Merapi’s longest lava flow since authorities raised its danger level in November last year, said Hanik Humaida, head of the Yogyakarta region’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation. The alert level was being maintained at the second-highest level, she said, and people should stay out of the existing 5km danger zone around the crater as the local administrations in Central Java province and Yogyakarta closely monitor the situation.
NORTH KOREA
Hackers target researchers
Hackers from the nation have embarked on a sweeping intelligence gathering campaign aimed at cybersecurity researchers who hunt for vulnerabilities in corporate networks, Google said. The government mounted a social engineering operation for several months in hopes of engaging with the researchers, Google’s Threat Analysis Group wrote in a blog post on Monday. “After establishing initial communications, the actors would ask the targeted researcher if they wanted to collaborate on vulnerability research together,” the blog said. The request to collaborate came with a data file purportedly for research that was equipped with malware.
SINGAPORE
Three held for LGBT protest
Three LGBT rights protesters have been arrested after taking part in a tiny, rare demonstration, police said yesterday. The tightly regulated city-state has tough laws against public protests, which are usually not allowed without a police permit, which is rarely granted. Five people on Tuesday demonstrated outside the Ministry of Education waving placards that read: “Trans students will not be erased” and “#Fix schools not students.” The trigger for the demonstration was claims that the ministry had blocked a transgender student from receiving hormone therapy, an allegation officials have denied.
UNITED STATES
Fox hires Larry Kudlow
Fox Corp’s news division has hired Larry Kudlow, former director of the US National Economic Council and top economic adviser to former US president Donald Trump, as a contributor to Fox News and host of a new weekday show on the Fox Business Network, the company said on Tuesday. At Fox, Kudlow would “provide expert financial analysis on domestic and global affairs across all Fox News Media” starting on Feb. 8, the company said in a statement.
UNITED STATES
More glam for army women
Women in the army are going to be able to dress up a little. The Pentagon on Tuesday announced that female soldiers would be able to grow their hair long, color their nails and don earrings. Revisions to army grooming policies expanded the number of hair styles women can adopt, including wearing their hair long. In the past, women with longer hair had to tie it in buns, which many said interfered with their helmets. On the other end of policy, women who want to shave their heads are now permitted. Before they had to maintain a minimum hair length. Female soldiers can also now wear nail polish and lipstick while on the job, but not in colors considered extreme — such as blue, black, “fire-engine red,” violet and fluorescent. Extreme nail lengths and styles are also no-nos. Likewise with hair color: It has to be natural-looking. Stud earrings are permitted on bases, but banned in field training and combat.
