More than 100 million COVID-19 cases have now been recorded worldwide, an AFP tally on Tuesday found, as US President Joe Biden pledged to ramp up the US’ struggling vaccine program.
The number of cases, compiled from data provided by national health agencies, represents just a fraction of the real infections, as the COVID-19 pandemic has spread around the globe.
The US, which has passed 26 million confirmed cases, remains the country with the largest outbreak, and the largest death toll of more than 435,000.
Photo: Bloomberg
Biden is seeking to turn the fight against the virus around, which took a ferocious grip on the country during former US president Donald Trump’s tenure.
Biden said that vaccinating the entire US population was a daunting challenge, and the program inherited from the Trump administration “was in worse shape than we anticipated or expected.”
“This is a war-time undertaking. It’s not hyperbole,” he said, announcing that the US is buying an additional 200 million doses and would have enough to vaccinate 300 million Americans — virtually the entire population — by early fall.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong has begun using “ambush lockdowns” to suddenly close off and test everyone inside neighborhoods where COVID-19 cases have spiked.
Police cordoned off a row of densely packed tenement buildings in the Yau Ma Tei area overnight on Tuesday through yesterday morning to conduct mandatory tests.
The new tactic involves authorities giving no warning of an impending lockdown.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said that such “ambush style” lockdowns are needed to ensure people do not flee before testers move in.
“I thank residents in the restricted area for their cooperation,” she wrote on Facebook yesterday as the lockdown was lifted.
Tuesday night’s operation was small.
About 330 tests were conducted in 20 buildings, with one COVID-19 case found, but authorities say further ambush lockdowns might be necessary in the days ahead.
In another day of grim milestones, Britain passed 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, and other European nations looked to tighten their borders, hoping to keep out new, more transmissible virus strains.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it was “hard to compute” the loss felt by British families.
Yet he said that his government, which faced criticism over its initial response to the outbreak, “did everything that we could to minimize suffering and minimize loss of life.”
British citizens returning home from roughly 30 countries deemed at “high risk” from new coronavirus variants could soon have to quarantine in hotels, reports said yesterday.
Beefed-up rules would require the travelers to stay in hotels near airports for 10 days, the Times and BBC said.
Non-UK arrivals from the targeted destinations — which include Cape Verde, Portugal, and South Africa and South America — are already barred following the discovery of two virus variants in Brazil and South Africa.
On the Chinese microblogging platform Sina Weibo, enthusiastic slackers share their tips: Fill up a thermos with whiskey, do planks or stretches in the work pantry at regular intervals, drink liters of water to prompt lots of trips to the toilet on work time, and, once there, spend time on social media or playing games on your phone. “Not working hard is everyone’s basic right,” one commenter wrote. “With or without legal protection, everyone has the right to not work hard.” Young Chinese people are pushing back against an engrained culture of overwork, and embracing a philosophy of laziness known as “touching
‘STUNNED’: With help from an official at the US Department of Justice, Donald Trump reportedly planned to oust the acting attorney general in a bid to overturn the election Former US president Donald Trump was at his Florida resort on Saturday, beginning post-presidency life while US President Joe Biden settled into the White House, but in Washington and beyond, the chaos of the 45th president’s final days in office continued to throw out damaging aftershocks. In yet another earth-shaking report, the New York Times said that Trump plotted with an official at the US Department of Justice to fire the acting attorney general, then force Georgia Republicans to overturn his defeat in that state. Meanwhile, former acting US secretary of defense Christopher Miller made an extraordinary admission, telling Vanity Fair that
Boeing set a target of designing and certifying its jetliners to fly on 100 percent sustainable fuels by 2030, amid rising pressure on planemakers to take climate change seriously. Regulators allow a 50-50 blend of sustainable and conventional fuels, and Boeing on Friday said it would work with authorities to raise the limit. Rival Airbus is considering another tack: a futuristic lineup of hydrogen-powered aircraft that would reach the skies by 2035. The aircraft manufacturers face growing public clamor to cut emissions in the aviation industry, which added more than 1 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere in 2019, according to
Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Thursday resigned following a protest over a hospital’s treatment of a new mother who tested positive for COVID-19. Khurelsukh, whose Mongolian People’s Party holds a strong majority in the parliament known as the State Great Khural, stepped down after accusing Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of the Democratic Party of orchestrating a political crisis. A small protest broke out in the capital, Ulan Bator, on Wednesday after TV footage appeared of a woman who had just given birth being escorted in slippers and a thin robe from the maternity ward to a special wing for COVID-19 patients