World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Military drills announced

The government yesterday said that it would conduct military exercises in the South China Sea this week. The Maritime Safety Administration issued a notice prohibiting entry into a part of the Gulf of Tonkin to the west of the Leizhou Peninsula today and tomorrow, but did not offer details on when the drills would take place or at what scale. On Monday, Beijing complained that the US frequently sends aircraft and vessels into the South China Sea, to “‘flex its muscles,” saying that such actions are not conducive to peace and stability.

NEPAL

Climbers get hero’s welcome

A team of 10 local climbers who became the first to scale K2, the world’s second-highest peak, during the winter season received a hero’s welcome on their return home yesterday. Mountaineers, supporters, friends and family lined Kathmandu Airport to greet the climbers with garlands and cheers, as a police band played tunes. They were then driven around the city in open trucks. “As a team we feel really proud,” team member Nirmal Purja said. “We feel really honored. I think we sent a really clear message to the world — if we unite, nothing is impossible — so everybody is happy here.”

TUNISIA

Man killed, fueling clashes

A protester injured during clashes with police in Sbeitla has died in hospital, Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported on Monday. Haykel Rachdi’s family told reporters that he was struck by a tear gas canister after joining protests this month marking the anniversary of a 2011 revolution that introduced democracy to the country. The Kasserine Prosecutors’ Office has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of Rachdi’s death, TAP said, adding that after news of his death, a group of young men tried to storm and torch the Sbeitla Police Station.

UNITED STATES

Transgender ban overturned

President Joe Biden on Monday overturned former president Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military, saying that “all Americans” qualified to serve should be able to do so. Biden’s new policy was set in an executive order that he signed at the White House, the latest in a string of directives aimed at reversing Trump-era policies. The move undoes Trump’s controversial orders in 2017 and 2018 to severely limit the areas where transgender Americans could serve in the military. Trump had claimed that transgender service members were disruptive, expensive, and eroded military readiness and camaraderie among troops. “Simply put, transgender service members will no longer be subject to the possibility of discharge or separation on the basis of gender identity,” the White House said in a statement.

ITALY

PM to quit in tactical move

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was yesterday set to resign in a tactical move aimed at maximizing his chances of leading a new government. Conte was to hold a Cabinet meeting at 9am before officially handing in his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, his office said in a statement. With only a weak majority, Conte was expected to be defeated in a vote in the Senate on a judicial report today. Media reports said that Conte has been under pressure from the Five Star Movement and the Democrat Party to pre-emptively resign before today’s vote to stand a better chance of receiving a mandate from Mattarella to form a new government.

UNITED STATES

Vaccine remains effective

Biotechnology firm Moderna on Monday said lab studies showed that its COVID-19 vaccine remains effective against variants of the coronavirus first identified in the UK and South Africa. However, there was a sixfold reduction in the level of highly potent neutralizing antibodies produced against the South African variant.

THAILAND

Daily record cases detected

The nation yesterday reported a daily record 959 new COVID-19 cases, due to what authorities said was a ramping-up of testing at the epicenter of its most recent outbreak. The tally included 22 imported cases and 914 that were reported late on Monday by authorities in Samut Sakhon province, where the biggest outbreak was first detected last month at a seafood market.

PHILIPPINES

Variant spread confirmed

The nation has confirmed domestic transmission of a variant of COVID-19 first detected in the UK. The Department of Health said that the UK variant had spread among 12 people in Bontoc province, with 17 such cases in the country. Its first case of the British variant was found in a Filipino who had traveled from the United Arab Emirates.

JAPAN

State to cover costs

The government would shoulder all costs associated with COVID-19 vaccinations, vaccine program head Taro Kono said yesterday, as the country prepares to begin vaccinations late next month. Kono, speaking at a regular news conference, did not reveal any cost figures for the vaccinations. Kono has said Pfizer’s vaccine would be used for the first shots.