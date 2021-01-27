Pro-business europhile Kaja Kallas is to be Estonia’s first female prime minister after parliament on Monday voted in her new coalition.
Kallas, 43, leader of the Reform Party and a former European Parliament minister, is the daughter of former Estonian prime minister Siim Kallas.
She is to govern in a coalition with the Center Party of outgoing Estonian prime minister Juri Ratas.
Photo: AFP
Her government commands 59 seats in Estonia’s 101-member parliament and won the backing of 70 lawmakers in Monday’s confidence vote, after garnering support from the Social Democrats.
Speaking to parliament, as the country seeks to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Kallas vowed to “keep Estonia as open as possible, so that people could go to work and children to school, and economic activity could continue.”
She said that her “government will be like a tightrope walker over an abyss, always watching their balance” between controlling the pandemic and allowing economic activity.
The new government was sworn in yesterday.
Ratas resigned earlier this month after his party came under investigation for corruption.
