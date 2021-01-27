A French court on Monday started hearing a case against more than a dozen multinationals, accused by a French-Vietnamese woman of causing grievous harm to her and others by selling the Agent Orange defoliant to the US government, which used it to devastating effect in the Vietnam War.
Tran To Nga, born in 1942 in what was then French Indochina, worked as a journalist and rights advocate in Vietnam in her 20s.
She filed the lawsuit in 2014 against 14 firms that made or sold the highly toxic chemical, including Monsanto, now owned by German giant Bayer, and Dow Chemical.
With several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) backing her, Tran accuses the companies of being responsible for injuries sustained by her, her children and countless others, as well as for damage done to the environment.
“A recognition of Vietnamese civilian victims would constitute a legal precedent,” international law specialist Valerie Cabanes said.
So far, only military veterans — from the US, Australia and South Korea — have won compensation for the aftereffects of the chemical whose toxic properties Cabanes said were “absolutely phenomenal,” at about 13 times the toxicity of herbicides in civilian use, such as glyphosate.
Four million people in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia were exposed to Agent Orange, the NGOs said, over a decade when the US military sprayed an estimated 76 million liters of the herbicide and defoliant chemical to halt the advances of communist North Vietnamese troops and deprive enemy combatants of food sources.
The US ended the use of defoliant chemicals in the war in 1971, and withdrew from Vietnam in 1975, defeated by the Viet Cong.
Agent Orange destroyed plants, polluted the soil and poisoned animals, and caused cancer and malformations in humans, as well as attacking people’s immune systems, the NGOs said.
“I’m not fighting for myself, but for my children and the millions of victims,” Tran said.
She has experienced typical Agent Orange effects, including type 2 diabetes and an extremely rare insulin allergy.
She said that she also contracted tuberculosis twice and developed a cancer, and one of her daughters died of a malformed heart.
Every year, about 6,000 children are diagnosed with congenital malformations in Vietnam, Cabanes said.
The multinationals have said that they could not be held responsible for the use that the US military made of their product.
Bayer said that Agent Orange was made “under the sole management of the US government for exclusively military purposes.”
Soon after proceedings started on Monday, lawyers for the firm argued that the court in Evry, a southern suburb of Paris, was not the proper jurisdiction for holding the trial.
Monsanto lawyer Jean-Daniel Bretzner told the court that the companies “acted on the orders of a government and on its behalf.”
As the US government could not be expected to answer to a foreign court for its war actions, the companies should also be immune from prosecution, he said.
Observers said before the trial that they expected the plaintiff and her lawyers to argue that the makers of Agent Orange misled the US government as to its true toxicity.
On the Chinese microblogging platform Sina Weibo, enthusiastic slackers share their tips: Fill up a thermos with whiskey, do planks or stretches in the work pantry at regular intervals, drink liters of water to prompt lots of trips to the toilet on work time, and, once there, spend time on social media or playing games on your phone. “Not working hard is everyone’s basic right,” one commenter wrote. “With or without legal protection, everyone has the right to not work hard.” Young Chinese people are pushing back against an engrained culture of overwork, and embracing a philosophy of laziness known as “touching
‘STUNNED’: With help from an official at the US Department of Justice, Donald Trump reportedly planned to oust the acting attorney general in a bid to overturn the election Former US president Donald Trump was at his Florida resort on Saturday, beginning post-presidency life while US President Joe Biden settled into the White House, but in Washington and beyond, the chaos of the 45th president’s final days in office continued to throw out damaging aftershocks. In yet another earth-shaking report, the New York Times said that Trump plotted with an official at the US Department of Justice to fire the acting attorney general, then force Georgia Republicans to overturn his defeat in that state. Meanwhile, former acting US secretary of defense Christopher Miller made an extraordinary admission, telling Vanity Fair that
Boeing set a target of designing and certifying its jetliners to fly on 100 percent sustainable fuels by 2030, amid rising pressure on planemakers to take climate change seriously. Regulators allow a 50-50 blend of sustainable and conventional fuels, and Boeing on Friday said it would work with authorities to raise the limit. Rival Airbus is considering another tack: a futuristic lineup of hydrogen-powered aircraft that would reach the skies by 2035. The aircraft manufacturers face growing public clamor to cut emissions in the aviation industry, which added more than 1 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere in 2019, according to
Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Thursday resigned following a protest over a hospital’s treatment of a new mother who tested positive for COVID-19. Khurelsukh, whose Mongolian People’s Party holds a strong majority in the parliament known as the State Great Khural, stepped down after accusing Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of the Democratic Party of orchestrating a political crisis. A small protest broke out in the capital, Ulan Bator, on Wednesday after TV footage appeared of a woman who had just given birth being escorted in slippers and a thin robe from the maternity ward to a special wing for COVID-19 patients