Thousands of Indian farmers, many on tractors, yesterday breached police barricades to launch a protest march into New Delhi, as the government held its main Republic Day military parade.
Police imposed one of their largest security operations in years to stop the demonstrators, who oppose agriculture reforms that they have said would ruin their livelihoods.
Authorities had agreed to let tens of thousands of farmers stage a tractor rally as long as they waited for the military parade to finish.
Photo: AP
However, flag-waving farmers on at least three major roads overran security and pressed on into the city.
Police, who put up barricades of containers and trucks, fired tear gas on at least two groups.
“We are going to show the government that we mean business,” protester Nareesh Singh said, as he revved up his tractor at Singhu on the edge of the capital.
Photo: AFP
Long lines of tractors built up on other important roads into the city, where farmers have been camped for two months protesting new laws that deregulate produce markets.
The government has said that the reforms would improve rural incomes, while the farmers have said that they would allow Indian agriculture to be taken over by major conglomerates.
They have demanded that the government repeal the laws, but the Hindu nationalist administration of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only offered to delay implementation for 18 months.
Republic Day ceremonies went ahead, despite security concerns.
Police worked barricades at intersections around the center of the city, while soldiers with machine guns were on many city trains.
The parade — about 25km from the protests — had been cut back this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of spectators on Rajpath Avenue leading up to the main government complex reduced from 125,000 to 25,000.
Modi sent out Twitter greetings for the national holiday without mentioning the farmers.
Farmers in Mumbai and Bengaluru held smaller demonstrations.
