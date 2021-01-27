Virus Outbreak: NZ’s borders may stay shut for year

AFP, WELLINGTON





New Zealand’s borders are likely to remain closed for much of the year as health officials assess global vaccine rollouts, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday.

Ardern said the emergence over the weekend of New Zealand’s first case of community transmission in more than two months showed the danger COVID-19 still posed to the nation.

Her government would not re-open its borders — which have been effectively closed to all but returning citizens since March last year — while the pandemic was still raging worldwide, she said.

People sit on Bondi Beach in Sydney yesterday near a sign displaying a COVID-19 order. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Given the risks in the world around us and the uncertainty of the global rollout of a vaccine, we can expect our borders to be impacted for much of this year,” she told reporters.

Still, Ardern said that New Zealand would continue to pursue “travel bubbles” with Australia and Pacific island nations.

Plans to open a travel bubble were thrown into question when Australia suspended quarantine-free travel for New Zealand passport holders in response to the latest case of community transmission.

Ardern said that the case — a 56-year-old New Zealander who recently returned from Europe — was “well under control” and criticized Australia for reimposing quarantine for New Zealanders.

Ardern said that she made her feelings known in a call on Monday with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“If we’re to enter a trans-Tasman travel bubble, we need to give people confidence they won’t see border closures at very short notice over incidents that we believe can be well managed domestically,” she said.

Officials in Canberra on Monday said that the restrictions on New Zealanders were being imposed “out of an abundance of caution.”