US President Joe Biden on Monday reinstated COVID-19 travel restrictions on most non-US travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the UK and 26 European countries that allow travel across open borders.
He also added South Africa to the list.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that South Africa was added to the restricted list because of concerns about a variant of the virus that has spread beyond that nation.
“This isn’t the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel,” Psaki said.
The prohibition Biden is reinstating suspends entry to nearly all foreign nationals who have been in any of the countries on the restricted list at any point during the 14 days before their scheduled travel to the US.
US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci called Biden’s decision to reinstate the travel restrictions and add South Africa to the list “prudent” in a round of television interviews.
“We have concern about the mutation that’s in South Africa,” Fauci told CBS This Morning.
“We’re looking at it very actively. It is clearly a different and more ominous than the one in the UK, and I think it’s very prudent to restrict travel of noncitizens,” he said.
Biden revered an order from former US president Donald Trump that called for the relaxation of the travel restrictions as of yesterday.
Trump’s move was made in conjunction with a new requirement from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that all international travelers to the US obtain a negative test for COVID-19 within three days of boarding their flight.
Last week, Biden expanded on the CDC requirement, and directed that federal agencies require international travelers to quarantine upon arrival in the US and obtain another negative test.
Those requirements were also to go into effect yesterday.
The US Department of State said in a statement that US citizens should reconsider nonessential travel abroad, adding that access to testing in some nations remains difficult.
The department also cautioned Americans to consider ahead of international travel how they would pay for healthcare and additional lodging costs if they became infected or hospitalized while traveling.
On the Chinese microblogging platform Sina Weibo, enthusiastic slackers share their tips: Fill up a thermos with whiskey, do planks or stretches in the work pantry at regular intervals, drink liters of water to prompt lots of trips to the toilet on work time, and, once there, spend time on social media or playing games on your phone. “Not working hard is everyone’s basic right,” one commenter wrote. “With or without legal protection, everyone has the right to not work hard.” Young Chinese people are pushing back against an engrained culture of overwork, and embracing a philosophy of laziness known as “touching
‘STUNNED’: With help from an official at the US Department of Justice, Donald Trump reportedly planned to oust the acting attorney general in a bid to overturn the election Former US president Donald Trump was at his Florida resort on Saturday, beginning post-presidency life while US President Joe Biden settled into the White House, but in Washington and beyond, the chaos of the 45th president’s final days in office continued to throw out damaging aftershocks. In yet another earth-shaking report, the New York Times said that Trump plotted with an official at the US Department of Justice to fire the acting attorney general, then force Georgia Republicans to overturn his defeat in that state. Meanwhile, former acting US secretary of defense Christopher Miller made an extraordinary admission, telling Vanity Fair that
Boeing set a target of designing and certifying its jetliners to fly on 100 percent sustainable fuels by 2030, amid rising pressure on planemakers to take climate change seriously. Regulators allow a 50-50 blend of sustainable and conventional fuels, and Boeing on Friday said it would work with authorities to raise the limit. Rival Airbus is considering another tack: a futuristic lineup of hydrogen-powered aircraft that would reach the skies by 2035. The aircraft manufacturers face growing public clamor to cut emissions in the aviation industry, which added more than 1 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere in 2019, according to
Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Thursday resigned following a protest over a hospital’s treatment of a new mother who tested positive for COVID-19. Khurelsukh, whose Mongolian People’s Party holds a strong majority in the parliament known as the State Great Khural, stepped down after accusing Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of the Democratic Party of orchestrating a political crisis. A small protest broke out in the capital, Ulan Bator, on Wednesday after TV footage appeared of a woman who had just given birth being escorted in slippers and a thin robe from the maternity ward to a special wing for COVID-19 patients