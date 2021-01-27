Virus Outbreak: Biden orders more travel restrictions, adds S Africa

‘PRUDENT’: US health official Anthony Fauci said that the US is looking at a South African variant, which is ‘different and more ominous than the one in the UK’

AP, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden on Monday reinstated COVID-19 travel restrictions on most non-US travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the UK and 26 European countries that allow travel across open borders.

He also added South Africa to the list.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that South Africa was added to the restricted list because of concerns about a variant of the virus that has spread beyond that nation.

“This isn’t the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel,” Psaki said.

The prohibition Biden is reinstating suspends entry to nearly all foreign nationals who have been in any of the countries on the restricted list at any point during the 14 days before their scheduled travel to the US.

US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci called Biden’s decision to reinstate the travel restrictions and add South Africa to the list “prudent” in a round of television interviews.

“We have concern about the mutation that’s in South Africa,” Fauci told CBS This Morning.

“We’re looking at it very actively. It is clearly a different and more ominous than the one in the UK, and I think it’s very prudent to restrict travel of noncitizens,” he said.

Biden revered an order from former US president Donald Trump that called for the relaxation of the travel restrictions as of yesterday.

Trump’s move was made in conjunction with a new requirement from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that all international travelers to the US obtain a negative test for COVID-19 within three days of boarding their flight.

Last week, Biden expanded on the CDC requirement, and directed that federal agencies require international travelers to quarantine upon arrival in the US and obtain another negative test.

Those requirements were also to go into effect yesterday.

The US Department of State said in a statement that US citizens should reconsider nonessential travel abroad, adding that access to testing in some nations remains difficult.

The department also cautioned Americans to consider ahead of international travel how they would pay for healthcare and additional lodging costs if they became infected or hospitalized while traveling.