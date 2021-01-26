INDIA
Fight breaks out on border
Indian and Chinese troops have fought a brawl on their contested Himalayan border, leaving injuries on both sides, military officials said yesterday. The military played down the skirmish as a “minor face-off” at Naku La pass, which connects Sikkim State with Tibet on the Chinese side. A short statement said the tensions were “resolved by local commanders as per established protocols.” Four Indian troops were injured when a Chinese patrol was forced back, government sources said. They added that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army suffered an unknown number of casualties.
MEXICO
Burned bodies found
Authorities said they have found 19 shot and burned bodies near a town across the Rio Grande from Texas in an area that has seen violent territorial disputes between organized crime groups in the past few years. The Tamaulipas State prosecutors’ office said late on Saturday that the bodies were discovered along a dirt road outside Camargo after residents reported a burning vehicle. Authorities found two vehicles on fire, one containing four bodies and the other 15. Some rifles were also found. All had been shot, but shells were not found at the site, leading investigators to believe they were killed somewhere else.
AUSTRALIA
Heat wave stokes bushfires
Searing heat scorched the country’s southeast yesterday, stoking bushfires near the city of Adelaide and driving crowds to the beaches on an extended long weekend in what has mostly been a wetter-than-normal summer. Six firefighting aircraft and crews on the ground battled blazes in the Adelaide Hills, where two homes were damaged or destroyed, state officials said, adding that investigations were under way into the cause. “There is still work to be done to get this under control,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters. The fire risk was downgraded yesterday, with residents urged to “watch and act.”
INDONESIA
Two tankers seized
The government said its coast guard on Sunday seized the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya vessels over suspected illegal oil transfer in the country’s waters. Coast guard spokesman Wisnu Pramandita said the tankers, seized in waters off Kalimantan Province, would be escorted to Batam Island in Riau Island Province for further investigation. Wisnu yesterday told reporters that the ships were “caught red-handed” transferring oil from Horse to Freya when they were discovered by the authorities and there was an oil spill around the receiving tanker. Sixty-one crew members from both vessels have been detained, he added.
GREECE
Ex-minister dies at sea
Sifis Valyrakis, a former minister and resistance fighter against the country’s 1967-1974 military dictatorship who twice made daring escapes, was found dead at sea on Sunday night. He was 77. Valyrakis had sailed with his inflatable craft at noon off the coast of the island of Evia, where his family has a vacation home. His wife alerted authorities to his absence. His craft was found in the afternoon without him and his body was found just after 8:30pm, the coast guard said. Conditions at sea were “good,” a coast guard spokeswoman told reporters, adding that no cause of death could be given yet.
On the Chinese microblogging platform Sina Weibo, enthusiastic slackers share their tips: Fill up a thermos with whiskey, do planks or stretches in the work pantry at regular intervals, drink liters of water to prompt lots of trips to the toilet on work time, and, once there, spend time on social media or playing games on your phone. “Not working hard is everyone’s basic right,” one commenter wrote. “With or without legal protection, everyone has the right to not work hard.” Young Chinese people are pushing back against an engrained culture of overwork, and embracing a philosophy of laziness known as “touching
‘STUNNED’: With help from an official at the US Department of Justice, Donald Trump reportedly planned to oust the acting attorney general in a bid to overturn the election Former US president Donald Trump was at his Florida resort on Saturday, beginning post-presidency life while US President Joe Biden settled into the White House, but in Washington and beyond, the chaos of the 45th president’s final days in office continued to throw out damaging aftershocks. In yet another earth-shaking report, the New York Times said that Trump plotted with an official at the US Department of Justice to fire the acting attorney general, then force Georgia Republicans to overturn his defeat in that state. Meanwhile, former acting US secretary of defense Christopher Miller made an extraordinary admission, telling Vanity Fair that
The Palauan president-elect has vowed to stand up to Chinese “bullying” in the Pacific, saying that the archipelago nation is set to stand by its alliances with “true friends,” Taiwan and the US. Surangel Whipps Jr, 52, a supermarket owner and two-time senator from a prominent Palauan family, is to be sworn in as the new president tomorrow, succeeding his brother-in-law, Tommy Remengesau Jr. In a forthright interview, Whipps said that the US had demonstrated over the years that it was a reliable friend of Palau, most recently shown by its delivery of 6,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. “It’s important for
Boeing set a target of designing and certifying its jetliners to fly on 100 percent sustainable fuels by 2030, amid rising pressure on planemakers to take climate change seriously. Regulators allow a 50-50 blend of sustainable and conventional fuels, and Boeing on Friday said it would work with authorities to raise the limit. Rival Airbus is considering another tack: a futuristic lineup of hydrogen-powered aircraft that would reach the skies by 2035. The aircraft manufacturers face growing public clamor to cut emissions in the aviation industry, which added more than 1 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere in 2019, according to