World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Fight breaks out on border

Indian and Chinese troops have fought a brawl on their contested Himalayan border, leaving injuries on both sides, military officials said yesterday. The military played down the skirmish as a “minor face-off” at Naku La pass, which connects Sikkim State with Tibet on the Chinese side. A short statement said the tensions were “resolved by local commanders as per established protocols.” Four Indian troops were injured when a Chinese patrol was forced back, government sources said. They added that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army suffered an unknown number of casualties.

MEXICO

Burned bodies found

Authorities said they have found 19 shot and burned bodies near a town across the Rio Grande from Texas in an area that has seen violent territorial disputes between organized crime groups in the past few years. The Tamaulipas State prosecutors’ office said late on Saturday that the bodies were discovered along a dirt road outside Camargo after residents reported a burning vehicle. Authorities found two vehicles on fire, one containing four bodies and the other 15. Some rifles were also found. All had been shot, but shells were not found at the site, leading investigators to believe they were killed somewhere else.

AUSTRALIA

Heat wave stokes bushfires

Searing heat scorched the country’s southeast yesterday, stoking bushfires near the city of Adelaide and driving crowds to the beaches on an extended long weekend in what has mostly been a wetter-than-normal summer. Six firefighting aircraft and crews on the ground battled blazes in the Adelaide Hills, where two homes were damaged or destroyed, state officials said, adding that investigations were under way into the cause. “There is still work to be done to get this under control,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters. The fire risk was downgraded yesterday, with residents urged to “watch and act.”

INDONESIA

Two tankers seized

The government said its coast guard on Sunday seized the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya vessels over suspected illegal oil transfer in the country’s waters. Coast guard spokesman Wisnu Pramandita said the tankers, seized in waters off Kalimantan Province, would be escorted to Batam Island in Riau Island Province for further investigation. Wisnu yesterday told reporters that the ships were “caught red-handed” transferring oil from Horse to Freya when they were discovered by the authorities and there was an oil spill around the receiving tanker. Sixty-one crew members from both vessels have been detained, he added.

GREECE

Ex-minister dies at sea

Sifis Valyrakis, a former minister and resistance fighter against the country’s 1967-1974 military dictatorship who twice made daring escapes, was found dead at sea on Sunday night. He was 77. Valyrakis had sailed with his inflatable craft at noon off the coast of the island of Evia, where his family has a vacation home. His wife alerted authorities to his absence. His craft was found in the afternoon without him and his body was found just after 8:30pm, the coast guard said. Conditions at sea were “good,” a coast guard spokeswoman told reporters, adding that no cause of death could be given yet.