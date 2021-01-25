World News Quick Take

JAPAN

US to bolster alliance

Newly appointed US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Japanese counterpart, Nobuo Kishi, agreed to strengthen the alliance between their two countries in a telephone call early yesterday Tokyo time, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement. In the first call between the two since Austin’s confirmation on Friday, they agreed that Article 5 of the US-Japan security treaty, which obliges the US to respond to an attack on Japanese-administered territory, applies to East China Sea islands controlled by Japan but claimed by China. The defense chiefs also expressed opposition to efforts to undermine Japanese control of the uninhabited the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台), known as the Senkakus in Japan.

AUSTRALIA

Mushrooms save lost man

A man who went missing more than two weeks ago in the Australian bush has been found alive, authorities said yesterday. Robert Weber, 58, was discovered near a dam by a local property owner yesterday morning after last being seen on Jan. 6 leaving a hotel in Kilkivan, about 200km north of Brisbane. Queensland police said early indications suggested that Weber had run into trouble after his vehicle became bogged on an unfamiliar road. “He remained at his car with his dog for three days before running out of water,” a police statement said. “He left on foot and became lost and remained at a dam where he survived by sleeping on the ground, drinking dam water and eating mushrooms.” Weber was taken to hospital “suffering exposure to the elements, but was otherwise safe and well,” police said, adding that his dog has not been found.

SOUTH AFRICA

Jazz legend dies at 83

Jazz trombonist and composer Jonas Gwangwa, whose music powered the anti-apartheid struggle, died on Saturday aged 83, the Presidency said. President Cyril Ramaphosa led the tributes to the legendary musician who was nominated for an Oscar for the theme song of the 1987 film Cry Freedom. A giant of our revolutionary cultural movement and our democratic creative industries has been called to rest,” Ramaphosa said. There were no immediate details on how or where Gwangwa died. Gwangwa was born in October 1937 in Soweto and went on to have a career spanning 40 years. “He delighted audiences in Sophiatown until it became illegal for black people to congregate and South African musicians were jailed merely for practicing their craft,” the Presidency said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Walter Bernstein dead

Screenwriter Walter Bernstein, among the last survivors of Hollywood’s anti-communist blacklist, whose Oscar-nominated script for The Front drew upon his years of being unable to work under his own name, died on Saturday. He was 101. The cause was pneumonia, said his wife, the literary agent Gloria Loomis. A World War II correspondent for the military who had also been published in The New Yorker, Bernstein was at the start of what seemed a promising film career when the Cold War and anti-communist paranoia led to his being blacklisted in 1950. Unwilling to provide the House Un-American Activities Committee names of suspected communists, the way director Elia Kazan and others had been spared from banishment, Bernstein found employment through the use of “fronts,” people willing to lend their names, and receive part of the proceeds, for scripts he had written.