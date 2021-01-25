The US Department of Justice revealed charges this week against a Texas man who allegedly stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6 and threatened on social media to kill US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat.
Prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to keep the man, Garret Miller, in jail ahead of a court appearance, court records showed.
They revealed five criminal charges in the US District Court of the District of Columbia against Miller, including for making death threats and trespassing offenses.
Photo: Reuters
Authorities alleged that Miller posted photographs and videos on his social media accounts that show him inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
They also said that he called for violence in online posts, including a tweet that simply read: “Assassinate AOC,” a reference to Ocasio-Cortez.
In another tweet, Miller posted: “They are right next time we bring the guns,” an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit.
Photo: AP
Miller also threatened a Capitol police officer during an exchange on Instagram, writing that he planned to “hug his neck with a nice rope,” the affidavit said.
After posting a photograph on Facebook showing him inside the Capitol, Miller responded to a comment on the picture with: “just want to incriminate myself a little lol,” it said.
As rioters broke into the Capitol, Ocasio-Cortez worried that her colleagues in the US Congress might divulge her location to the mob, putting her at risk for kidnapping or worse, an Instagram Live video she recorded on Jan. 12 showed.
Ocasio-Cortez also said that she experienced “a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die” on Jan. 6, adding that she could not get into specifics for security reasons, according to a Washington Post account of the video.
“I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive,” she said.
A spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez declined to comment.
Miller was arrested on Wednesday and a detention hearing is planned for today.
Additional reporting by AP
