Virus Outbreak: Biden speaks with Canada’s Trudeau in first foreign leader call as US president

AFP, OTTAWA





In his first call to a foreign leader as US president, Joe Biden on Friday spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a number of topics and made plans to continue the conversation next month, Ottawa and Washington said in separate statements.

During the conversation, which Canada said lasted about 30 minutes, the two leaders covered everything from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to the closure of the US-Canada border since March, to environmental protections.

In a similar call on Friday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed on Twitter that he and Biden had discussed topics ranging from COVID-19 to migration.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the telephone with US President Joe Biden in Ottawa, Canada, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Trudeau and Biden made plans to talk again soon, with Canada leaving open the possibility of a virtual or even in-person discussion, while the White House said only that “the two leaders agreed to speak again in a month.”

The Canadian statement said that the discussions would “advance the important work of renewing the deep and enduring friendship between Canada and the United States.”

Neither Washington nor Ottawa confirmed an exact date.

According to both countries, the leaders discussed Biden’s decision to cancel the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, a project fiercely opposed by environmentalists but backed by Ottawa.

Upon taking office on Wednesday, Biden rescinded a permit for the pipeline via executive order, blocking completion of the project started almost a decade ago.

Trudeau had previously said it was “an important project for us,” citing continental energy security and jobs, and reacted with disappointment over its cancellation.

“The prime minister raised Canada’s disappointment with the United States’ decision on the Keystone XL pipeline,” Trudeau’s office said in its statement, but added that the prime minister emphasized the “important economic and energy security benefits of our bilateral energy relationship.”

Mexico’s Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter that his discussion with Biden had been “friendly and respectful.”

“We talked on issues related to migration, #COVID19 and cooperation on development and well-being. Everything indicates that relations will be good for the well-being of our peoples and nations,” Lopez Obrador said.