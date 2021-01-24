Police yesterday aggressively detained protesters in Moscow and other cities as thousands of supporters of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny took to the streets following his call to protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule.
In the Russian capital, which usually mobilizes the largest rallies, protesters planned to meet on the central Pushkin Square at 2pm and march toward the Kremlin, but more than an hour before the planned rally police began detaining people, journalists reported.
Putin’s most charismatic critic put out the mass rally call after surviving a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent and returning to Moscow last weekend following months of treatment in Germany.
Photo: AFP
He was arrested at Sheremetyevo International Airport and jailed.
Protests were held early yesterday in the Russian Far East, Siberia and the Urals, including Khabarovsk, Novosibirsk and Chita, where several thousand turned out, Navalny supporters said.
OVD Info, which monitors detentions at opposition rallies, said that police had detained more than 200 people nationwide.
Protesters told reporters that they wanted to see new faces in politics and that authorities were persecuting Navalny for speaking the truth.
“The country is in a state of complete lawlessness because of Putin’s rule,” said Maria Kirichenko, a young protester in the Pacific port of Vladivostok.
Ahead of the demonstrations, Navalny’s team released a video investigation into an opulent Black Sea property allegedly owned by Putin, who has been in power for 20 years. The two-hour report has been viewed more than 66 million times.
In Vladivostok, demonstrators gathered in the city center, chanting: “Putin is a thief” and “Freedom to Navalny.”
Agence France-Presse footage showed riot police running after protesters and beating them with batons.
In Yakutsk, south of the Arctic Circle, protesters wrapped up against the cold, rallied in temperatures of minus-50°C.
Ahead of the demonstrations several key Navalny aides, including his spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, were taken into police custody for contravening protest laws and handed short jail sentences.
The Palauan president-elect has vowed to stand up to Chinese “bullying” in the Pacific, saying that the archipelago nation is set to stand by its alliances with “true friends,” Taiwan and the US. Surangel Whipps Jr, 52, a supermarket owner and two-time senator from a prominent Palauan family, is to be sworn in as the new president tomorrow, succeeding his brother-in-law, Tommy Remengesau Jr. In a forthright interview, Whipps said that the US had demonstrated over the years that it was a reliable friend of Palau, most recently shown by its delivery of 6,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. “It’s important for
DELIVERING HOPE: The Japanese PM pledged to push ahead with plans to stage the Games, despite polls showing about 80% think they will not or should not happen Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday vowed to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control and hold the already postponed Olympic Games this summer with ample protection. In a speech opening a new session of parliament, Suga said that his government would revise laws to make disease prevention measures enforceable with penalties and compensation. Early in the pandemic, Japan was able to keep its caseload manageable with nonbinding requests for businesses to close or operate with social distancing, and for people to stay at home, but recent weeks have seen several highs in new cases per day, in part blamed on eased attitudes
On Sunday last week, in a nondescript building in the Indian city of Gwalior, 322km south of Delhi, a large crowd of men gathered. Most wore bright saffron hats and scarves, a color evoking Hindu nationalism, and many held strands of flowers as devotional offerings. They were there to attend the inauguration of the Godse Gyan Shala, a memorial library and “knowledge center” dedicated to Nathuram Godse, the man who shot Mahatma Gandhi. The devotional yellow and pink flowers were laid around a black and white photograph of Godse, the centerpiece of the room. On Jan. 30, 1948, Godse stepped out in
CAN ‘STILL DREAM’: Lai Chi-wai said he hoped the event would send the message that people with disabilities can ‘bring about opportunity, hope’ Lai Chi-wai (黎志偉) became the first person in Hong Kong to climb more than 250m of a skyscraper while strapped into a wheelchair, as he pulled himself up for more than 10 hours on Saturday to raise money for spinal cord patients. The 37-year-old climber, whose car accident 10 years ago left him paralyzed from waist down, could not make it to the top of the 300m-tall Nina Tower on the Kowloon peninsula. “I was quite scared,” Lai said. “Climbing up a mountain, I can hold on to rocks or little holes, but with glass, all I can really rely on is