World News Quick Take

NETHERLANDS

Curfew sees dogs in demand

A curfew has seen people resort to creative ways to dodge the regulations, with people signing up for borrow-a-dog services and ordering the uniforms of home delivery companies. From today, a nightly curfew from 9pm to 4:30am is to be imposed. Exceptions are being made for essential services, including package couriers and those who need to take pets outdoors for walks. A Web site matching those needing help with their pets with volunteers for dog walking has been overwhelmed. “We normally get 10 offers a week and since they announced plans for a curfew on Tuesday we have received 300,” Jos van Prooijen said.

CAMBODIA

‘Beer yoga’ classes return

Yoga classes at Phnom Penh’s TwoBirds Craft Beer brewery resumed after a six-week lockdown was lifted on Jan. 1. Not for yoga purists, the classes combine holding a pose with clutching a beer, and they are attracting devotees. “I have more fun with beer yoga. It’s not as serious as traditional yoga,” said Sreyline Bacha, 25, as she reached for a glass of beer, wobbling just a little to maintain her balance. “It’s not like a real yoga practice, it’s more like a gathering with friends, incorporating yoga moves for entertainment,” instructor Anna said.

BRAZIL

Divorces hit record high

The nation recorded a record number of divorces during the second half of last year, the national college of notaries said on Thursday, as married couples grew sick of one another after long periods of time stuck together at home. The nation recorded 43,859 divorces in the second half of last year, up 15 percent compared with the same period in 2019 and the highest level since records began in 2007, the college said.

IRAN

Trump-like golfer in post

The Twitter account of the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday carried the image of a golfer who resembled former US president Donald Trump and was apparently being targeted by a drone, vowing revenge over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Corps major general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack. The post carried the text of remarks that the supreme leader made last month, in which he said: “Revenge is certain,” renewing a vow of vengeance ahead of the first anniversary of the killing of the country’s top military commander in the attack in Iraq.

LIBYA

Mass grave has more bodies

Forensics teams in the country have discovered 10 more bodies in mass graves in a once militia-controlled town outside the capital Tripoli, the Government of National Accord (GNA) said on Thursday. “Three bodies were blindfolded and their wrists bound,” the GNA Ministry of the Interior wrote on Facebook about the latest find at Tarhuna, 80km southeast of Tripoli. The UN had voiced “horror” when the mass graves were first discovered in June last year. Since then more than 120 bodies have been exhumed there, including women and children, following the latest finds.

UNITED KINGDOM

London pot farm uncovered

The first cannabis farm has been found in London’s historic financial district, where office buildings have been emptied because of lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19, police said on Wednesday. The City of London Police said that 826 cannabis plants were found in a building near the Bank of England. The police said that there were reports of a “strong smell of cannabis,” which led to the raid. “This is the first cannabis factory in the city, no doubt being set up in response to fewer people being out and about during the pandemic who might have noticed any unusual activity,” the police said in a statement.

SPAIN

Jesuit order apologizes

The Jesuit order in the country has admitted that 81 children and 21 adults have been sexually abused by 96 of its members since 1927, and has apologized for the “painful, shameful and sorrowful” crimes. In a report released on Thursday, the Society of Jesus, whose members often work as teachers, said that most of the abuse had taken place in schools “or was related to schools.” According to the document, 48 of the 65 Jesuits who abused children are dead. The order said that the 96 Jesuits who carried out abuse between 1927 and last year represented 1.08 percent of its members over the period.