NETHERLANDS
Curfew sees dogs in demand
A curfew has seen people resort to creative ways to dodge the regulations, with people signing up for borrow-a-dog services and ordering the uniforms of home delivery companies. From today, a nightly curfew from 9pm to 4:30am is to be imposed. Exceptions are being made for essential services, including package couriers and those who need to take pets outdoors for walks. A Web site matching those needing help with their pets with volunteers for dog walking has been overwhelmed. “We normally get 10 offers a week and since they announced plans for a curfew on Tuesday we have received 300,” Jos van Prooijen said.
CAMBODIA
‘Beer yoga’ classes return
Yoga classes at Phnom Penh’s TwoBirds Craft Beer brewery resumed after a six-week lockdown was lifted on Jan. 1. Not for yoga purists, the classes combine holding a pose with clutching a beer, and they are attracting devotees. “I have more fun with beer yoga. It’s not as serious as traditional yoga,” said Sreyline Bacha, 25, as she reached for a glass of beer, wobbling just a little to maintain her balance. “It’s not like a real yoga practice, it’s more like a gathering with friends, incorporating yoga moves for entertainment,” instructor Anna said.
BRAZIL
Divorces hit record high
The nation recorded a record number of divorces during the second half of last year, the national college of notaries said on Thursday, as married couples grew sick of one another after long periods of time stuck together at home. The nation recorded 43,859 divorces in the second half of last year, up 15 percent compared with the same period in 2019 and the highest level since records began in 2007, the college said.
IRAN
Trump-like golfer in post
The Twitter account of the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday carried the image of a golfer who resembled former US president Donald Trump and was apparently being targeted by a drone, vowing revenge over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Corps major general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack. The post carried the text of remarks that the supreme leader made last month, in which he said: “Revenge is certain,” renewing a vow of vengeance ahead of the first anniversary of the killing of the country’s top military commander in the attack in Iraq.
LIBYA
Mass grave has more bodies
Forensics teams in the country have discovered 10 more bodies in mass graves in a once militia-controlled town outside the capital Tripoli, the Government of National Accord (GNA) said on Thursday. “Three bodies were blindfolded and their wrists bound,” the GNA Ministry of the Interior wrote on Facebook about the latest find at Tarhuna, 80km southeast of Tripoli. The UN had voiced “horror” when the mass graves were first discovered in June last year. Since then more than 120 bodies have been exhumed there, including women and children, following the latest finds.
UNITED KINGDOM
London pot farm uncovered
The first cannabis farm has been found in London’s historic financial district, where office buildings have been emptied because of lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19, police said on Wednesday. The City of London Police said that 826 cannabis plants were found in a building near the Bank of England. The police said that there were reports of a “strong smell of cannabis,” which led to the raid. “This is the first cannabis factory in the city, no doubt being set up in response to fewer people being out and about during the pandemic who might have noticed any unusual activity,” the police said in a statement.
SPAIN
Jesuit order apologizes
The Jesuit order in the country has admitted that 81 children and 21 adults have been sexually abused by 96 of its members since 1927, and has apologized for the “painful, shameful and sorrowful” crimes. In a report released on Thursday, the Society of Jesus, whose members often work as teachers, said that most of the abuse had taken place in schools “or was related to schools.” According to the document, 48 of the 65 Jesuits who abused children are dead. The order said that the 96 Jesuits who carried out abuse between 1927 and last year represented 1.08 percent of its members over the period.
The Polish Supreme Court on Friday quashed a lower court’s green light for the extradition of a businessman to China for alleged fraud, a charge he has denied, saying that he is being targeted for supporting Falun Gong. Polish authorities took Chinese-born Swedish citizen Li Zhihui, now 53, into custody in 2019 on an international warrant issued by China for alleged non-payment in a business deal, Krzysztof Kitajgrodzki, his Polish lawyer, told reporters. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the case would return to a lower appellate court for review. Kitajgrodzki told reporters that it was still not a given that his client
The Palauan president-elect has vowed to stand up to Chinese “bullying” in the Pacific, saying that the archipelago nation is set to stand by its alliances with “true friends,” Taiwan and the US. Surangel Whipps Jr, 52, a supermarket owner and two-time senator from a prominent Palauan family, is to be sworn in as the new president tomorrow, succeeding his brother-in-law, Tommy Remengesau Jr. In a forthright interview, Whipps said that the US had demonstrated over the years that it was a reliable friend of Palau, most recently shown by its delivery of 6,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. “It’s important for
DELIVERING HOPE: The Japanese PM pledged to push ahead with plans to stage the Games, despite polls showing about 80% think they will not or should not happen Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday vowed to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control and hold the already postponed Olympic Games this summer with ample protection. In a speech opening a new session of parliament, Suga said that his government would revise laws to make disease prevention measures enforceable with penalties and compensation. Early in the pandemic, Japan was able to keep its caseload manageable with nonbinding requests for businesses to close or operate with social distancing, and for people to stay at home, but recent weeks have seen several highs in new cases per day, in part blamed on eased attitudes
On Sunday last week, in a nondescript building in the Indian city of Gwalior, 322km south of Delhi, a large crowd of men gathered. Most wore bright saffron hats and scarves, a color evoking Hindu nationalism, and many held strands of flowers as devotional offerings. They were there to attend the inauguration of the Godse Gyan Shala, a memorial library and “knowledge center” dedicated to Nathuram Godse, the man who shot Mahatma Gandhi. The devotional yellow and pink flowers were laid around a black and white photograph of Godse, the centerpiece of the room. On Jan. 30, 1948, Godse stepped out in