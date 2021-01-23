The Greek government on Thursday pledged to limit its use of tear gas, vowing that it is only to be used as a “last resort.”
Police routinely use tear gas indiscriminately as a deterrent, even at demonstrations where violence is limited to a few dozen people.
“The police will change this year,” Greek Minister for Citizen Protection Michalis Chrisochoidis told reporters, speaking on a day when police had used tear gas to hold back protesters at a student demonstration.
Photo: AFP
The plan says that protesters are to be warned via loudspeaker to disperse before the police use force in the form of water cannons, tear gas or flash grenades.
Protests in Greece are poorly regulated by organizers to keep out troublemakers, and usually result in skirmishes between riot police and hooded youths hurling stones and firebombs.
On Thursday, tear gas was used in Thessaloniki to beat back students who were trying to muscle through a riot police cordon, during a protest against plans to create a special police force to patrol universities.
A similar pledge to limit the use of deterrents had been made by a previous government in 2012, but was never carried out.
In another move that has raised eyebrows, the minister also said that reporters would have “designated areas” to cover protests.
He added that this measure was designed to protect media and would “absolutely not” impede their ability to work.
On Wednesday, Greek lawmakers overwhelmingly approved legislation to extend the country’s territorial waters along its western coastline from 6 nautical miles to 12 nautical miles (11km to 22km).
In the 284-0 vote, representatives of four opposition parties backed the government, while members of the Greek Communist Party abstained.
Although the move does not directly affect an ongoing maritime boundary dispute with Turkey, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the Hellenic Parliament that Greece was adopting a more assertive foreign policy.
“It’s a clear message to those who are trying to deprive our country of this right,” Mitsotakis said.
The Polish Supreme Court on Friday quashed a lower court’s green light for the extradition of a businessman to China for alleged fraud, a charge he has denied, saying that he is being targeted for supporting Falun Gong. Polish authorities took Chinese-born Swedish citizen Li Zhihui, now 53, into custody in 2019 on an international warrant issued by China for alleged non-payment in a business deal, Krzysztof Kitajgrodzki, his Polish lawyer, told reporters. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the case would return to a lower appellate court for review. Kitajgrodzki told reporters that it was still not a given that his client
The Palauan president-elect has vowed to stand up to Chinese “bullying” in the Pacific, saying that the archipelago nation is set to stand by its alliances with “true friends,” Taiwan and the US. Surangel Whipps Jr, 52, a supermarket owner and two-time senator from a prominent Palauan family, is to be sworn in as the new president tomorrow, succeeding his brother-in-law, Tommy Remengesau Jr. In a forthright interview, Whipps said that the US had demonstrated over the years that it was a reliable friend of Palau, most recently shown by its delivery of 6,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. “It’s important for
DELIVERING HOPE: The Japanese PM pledged to push ahead with plans to stage the Games, despite polls showing about 80% think they will not or should not happen Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday vowed to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control and hold the already postponed Olympic Games this summer with ample protection. In a speech opening a new session of parliament, Suga said that his government would revise laws to make disease prevention measures enforceable with penalties and compensation. Early in the pandemic, Japan was able to keep its caseload manageable with nonbinding requests for businesses to close or operate with social distancing, and for people to stay at home, but recent weeks have seen several highs in new cases per day, in part blamed on eased attitudes
On Sunday last week, in a nondescript building in the Indian city of Gwalior, 322km south of Delhi, a large crowd of men gathered. Most wore bright saffron hats and scarves, a color evoking Hindu nationalism, and many held strands of flowers as devotional offerings. They were there to attend the inauguration of the Godse Gyan Shala, a memorial library and “knowledge center” dedicated to Nathuram Godse, the man who shot Mahatma Gandhi. The devotional yellow and pink flowers were laid around a black and white photograph of Godse, the centerpiece of the room. On Jan. 30, 1948, Godse stepped out in