Bayu Wardoyo tends to skip the 6am breakfast of Indonesian fried rice served to divers on the ship searching for wreckage of the Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed in the Java Sea on Jan. 9.
He prefers coffee, light snacks and some fruit to prepare for the long day ahead.
Later in the morning, kitted out in a black wetsuit and weighed down by diving paraphernalia, he boards a speedboat and heads out under heavy monsoon clouds to the day’s search area.
Photo: AP
Once there, Wardoyo attaches his scuba regulator and rolls overboard into waters filled with fresh tragedy.
Indonesia has been the site of several air disasters over the past decade and the 49-year-old has been involved in more than his fair share of undersea searches.
He worked on recovery efforts after an AirAsia jetliner carrying 162 people went down in the Java Sea in December 2014. Less than four years later, he returned to the same waters to hunt for wreckage and bodies in the wake of a Lion Air crash that claimed 189 lives.
Now he is back there again, after Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 plunged into the ocean with 62 people on board. Among them were seven children and three infants.
He has never seen a crash as devastating as this.
“This Sriwijaya crash is the worst. The aircraft body is totally destroyed and scattered,” Wardoyo said by text message. “We’ve only found small chunks of human remains. On the Lion Air crash we still found big pieces and the AirAsia crash we found almost a complete human body.”
SJ182 plummeted close to 3,050m in 14 seconds shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on a stormy Saturday afternoon.
The Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee confirmed that the Boeing 737-500’s engines were running when the plane hit the sea at high speed, indicating that the aircraft was in one piece upon impact.
What triggered the violent dive remains a mystery.
One possibility investigators are looking into is the pilots losing control because a malfunctioning throttle was producing more thrust in one of the engines, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The device had been having problems on previous flights, the person said.
With the search in its second week, hopes are fading that the cockpit voice recorder — a crucial jigsaw piece in finding out what unfolded — will ever be found.
Divers retrieved the casing of the so-called “black box” last week, but the memory chip that records communication between pilots and ambient sound in the cockpit had broken loose.
The flight-data recorder was recovered last week and should provide clues as to whether there was a problem with the plane, pilot error, a freak weather occurrence or something else entirely.
However, the investigation is hamstrung without the other black box. The locator beacons of both were dislodged when the plane smashed into the water, an impact so hard that Queensland-based air-safety specialist Geoffrey Dell said it would have been like hitting concrete.
With the AirAsia crash in 2014, “the aircraft body was still intact — only broken into three pieces, so we had to pull bodies from inside the aircraft,” Wardoyo said.
“The Lion Air crash was different, the aircraft body disintegrated, but we could still find big pieces of the fuselage. Sriwijaya is the worst,” he said.
Indonesian authorities extended the search period, prolonging the divers’ stay on the command vessel off the coast to Jakarta’s north, but it was due to finish yesterday.
Wardoyo leads a group of 15 civilian professional divers with various qualifications, such as deep-sea exploration and cave diving. One is a police officer and diving instructor. The team of volunteers is supporting specialist divers from the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency.
He is not optimistic about recovering the rest of the voice recorder.
“Since the aircraft body is totally disintegrated to very small pieces and the sea floor is very thick mud, it would be very hard to collect anything after more than seven days,” Wardoyo said. “It’s almost impossible to find the memory or other piece of the recorder.”
Bad weather and high seas in Indonesia’s monsoon season have hampered recovery efforts.
“Big swells, high winds and rain wouldn’t affect the divers below, but it makes it difficult for the surface team operating dinghies and rubber boats,” Wardoyo said. “It also makes it harder for divers to transfer to the mother ship if the weather is bad.”
“We don’t and won’t take credit for doing this, but at least we can help others with our expertise,” Wardoyo said. “Anyone else would do the same.”
China has possibly committed “genocide” in its treatment of Uighurs and other minority Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang, the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China said in a report on Thursday. The bipartisan commission said that new evidence had last year emerged that “crimes against humanity — and possibly genocide — are occurring” in Xinjiang. It also accused China of harassing Uighurs in the US. China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in Xinjiang that it describes as “vocational training centers” to stamp out extremism and give people new skills, which others have called concentration camps. The UN says that
The Polish Supreme Court on Friday quashed a lower court’s green light for the extradition of a businessman to China for alleged fraud, a charge he has denied, saying that he is being targeted for supporting Falun Gong. Polish authorities took Chinese-born Swedish citizen Li Zhihui, now 53, into custody in 2019 on an international warrant issued by China for alleged non-payment in a business deal, Krzysztof Kitajgrodzki, his Polish lawyer, told reporters. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the case would return to a lower appellate court for review. Kitajgrodzki told reporters that it was still not a given that his client
DELIVERING HOPE: The Japanese PM pledged to push ahead with plans to stage the Games, despite polls showing about 80% think they will not or should not happen Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday vowed to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control and hold the already postponed Olympic Games this summer with ample protection. In a speech opening a new session of parliament, Suga said that his government would revise laws to make disease prevention measures enforceable with penalties and compensation. Early in the pandemic, Japan was able to keep its caseload manageable with nonbinding requests for businesses to close or operate with social distancing, and for people to stay at home, but recent weeks have seen several highs in new cases per day, in part blamed on eased attitudes
The Palauan president-elect has vowed to stand up to Chinese “bullying” in the Pacific, saying that the archipelago nation is set to stand by its alliances with “true friends,” Taiwan and the US. Surangel Whipps Jr, 52, a supermarket owner and two-time senator from a prominent Palauan family, is to be sworn in as the new president tomorrow, succeeding his brother-in-law, Tommy Remengesau Jr. In a forthright interview, Whipps said that the US had demonstrated over the years that it was a reliable friend of Palau, most recently shown by its delivery of 6,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. “It’s important for