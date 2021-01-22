New testimony by a cooperating witness directly implicates Mexico’s army in the disappearance of 43 college students in a 2014 incident that continues to haunt the country, the Reforma reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper said that the witness, presumably a gang member identified only as “Juan,” alleges that soldiers held and interrogated some of the students before turning them over to a drug gang.
The students’ bodies were then either burned at a local crematorium, or dissolved in acid or caustic solutions and dumped down drains, the witness said.
Other bodies were purportedly hacked up and scattered near the city of Taxco, he said.
The Mexican Department of the Interior confirmed that the testimony was part of the case file and said it would file charges against whoever leaked it.
The department did not comment on the accuracy of the newspaper’s version of the testimony.
A person familiar with the case said that the testimony was new, from early last year, and was part of the case file.
The witness said that an army captain, who is now facing organized crime charges in the case, held some of the students at a local army base and interrogated them, before turning them over to the Guerreros Unidos drug gang.
Police held another group and gang members captured still others.
In all, the witness said as many as 70 to 80 people were held, turned over to the gang and killed, because the Guerreros Unidos gang believed that criminals from a rival group were among them.
The accusation is one of a series of conflicting testimonies that have offered differing versions of what happened to the students from a rural teachers’ college who were hijacking buses to be used in a protest when they were rounded up by police and turned over to a drug gang.
Over more than six years of investigations, Mexican authorities have found dozens of clandestine graves and 184 bodies, but none of the missing students.
According to initial investigations of the September 2014 events, police in the city of Iguala handed the students over to cartel members, who purportedly killed and burned them.
However, charred bone fragments have been fully matched to only two students.
Juan purportedly told investigators that bone fragments found at a garbage dump near Iguala were planted by the drug gang to throw off investigations.
Prosecutors once maintained that the students had been burned in a huge pyre at the dump, a version that independent forensics experts later said was not feasible.
Juan said that in reality, some of the students’ bodies were dissolved in caustic solutions and dumped down drains, while others were incinerated at a funeral home.
