GERMANY
Drunk Trump hater arrested
A 26-year-old was detained in Berlin, twice, after throwing snowballs and other projectiles at the US consulate and scuffling with security personnel while yelling slogans against former US president Donald Trump, police said yesterday. The man, an Afghan citizen who lives in Berlin, and whose name was not given in line with German privacy laws, first appeared outside the consulate in the southwestern district of Dahlem yelling and throwing snowballs at about 3pm. When security officials told him to leave the area, he started throwing snowballs at them, too, police said. Authorities handcuffed the man, and allege that he then slammed his own head against a police vehicle, briefly knocking himself out. He was taken to a hospital before being released. Tests indicated he was mildly intoxicated, police said. At about 10:30pm, the man reappeared outside the consulate and threw two half-full beverage cans at police officers. They were again able to overpower him and, while he was being held, police allege that he again slammed his own head against a police vehicle. This time he was not injured, but damaged the vehicle, police said. Another breath test indicated his blood alcohol was about double what it had been previously.
UNITED STATES
Man accused of being agent
A Massachusetts-based political scientist and author has been accused of secretly working for the government of Iran while lobbying US officials on issues such has nuclear policy, US federal authorities said on Tuesday. Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi was arrested by FBI agents at his home in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Monday, officials said. He has been charged in federal court in New York with acting and conspiring to act as an unregistered agent of Iran. Afrasiabi appeared before a Boston federal court judge via videoconference during a brief hearing and a detention hearing was scheduled for tomorrow. Authorities said Afrasiabi, an Iranian citizen and lawful permanent US resident, had been paid by Iranian diplomats assigned to the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN in New York since at least 2007. At the same time, he made TV appearances, wrote articles and lobbied US officials to support the Iranian government’s agenda, officials said.
UNITED STATES
Court slams ‘Shining’ use
The New Jersey Supreme Court has overturned a man’s bank robbery conviction because of a prosecutor’s reference to a classic horror movie. During closing arguments in the case against Damon Williams, the prosecutor showed jurors a photograph from The Shining depicting a character played by Jack Nicholson moments after breaking through a door with an axe. The reference was meant to illustrate that actions can speak louder than words, and to support the prosecutor’s contention that Williams should be convicted of a more serious offense even though no threatening words were spoken to the bank teller in Camden County in 2014. The jury convicted Williams of second-degree robbery, which requires the use of force or the threat of force, rather than the less serious crime of third-degree theft. Williams is serving a 14-year term. A unanimous Supreme Court on Tuesday disagreed. “The use of a sensational and provocative image in service of such a comparison, even when purportedly metaphorical, heightens the risk of an improper prejudicial effect on the jury,” Justice Lee Solomon wrote. “Such a risk was borne out here.”
China has possibly committed “genocide” in its treatment of Uighurs and other minority Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang, the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China said in a report on Thursday. The bipartisan commission said that new evidence had last year emerged that “crimes against humanity — and possibly genocide — are occurring” in Xinjiang. It also accused China of harassing Uighurs in the US. China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in Xinjiang that it describes as “vocational training centers” to stamp out extremism and give people new skills, which others have called concentration camps. The UN says that
A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000km Pacific Ocean crossing from the US to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it. Kevin Celli-Bird yesterday said he discovered that the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 last year had disappeared from a race in the US state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe — after US president-elect Joe Biden — hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific. Joe’s feat has attracted the attention
The Polish Supreme Court on Friday quashed a lower court’s green light for the extradition of a businessman to China for alleged fraud, a charge he has denied, saying that he is being targeted for supporting Falun Gong. Polish authorities took Chinese-born Swedish citizen Li Zhihui, now 53, into custody in 2019 on an international warrant issued by China for alleged non-payment in a business deal, Krzysztof Kitajgrodzki, his Polish lawyer, told reporters. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the case would return to a lower appellate court for review. Kitajgrodzki told reporters that it was still not a given that his client
DELIVERING HOPE: The Japanese PM pledged to push ahead with plans to stage the Games, despite polls showing about 80% think they will not or should not happen Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday vowed to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control and hold the already postponed Olympic Games this summer with ample protection. In a speech opening a new session of parliament, Suga said that his government would revise laws to make disease prevention measures enforceable with penalties and compensation. Early in the pandemic, Japan was able to keep its caseload manageable with nonbinding requests for businesses to close or operate with social distancing, and for people to stay at home, but recent weeks have seen several highs in new cases per day, in part blamed on eased attitudes