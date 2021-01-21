Donald Trump pardons Steve Bannon, others

FINAL MAJOR ACTIONS: Trump also approved an executive order that halts the deportation of Venezuelans for 18 months, and could help up to 200,000 people

AP, WASHINGTON





Former US president Donald Trump yesterday pardoned former chief strategist Steve Bannon as part of a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of his White House term that benefited more than 140 people, including rapper Lil Wayne and former members of the US Congress.

The pardon for Bannon nullifies a prosecution that was still in its early stages and likely months away from trial in New York’s Manhattan borough, effectively eliminating any prospect for punishment.

Besides Bannon, others to get pardons were Elliott Broidy, a Republican fundraiser who pleaded guilty in the fall of last year in a scheme to lobby the White House to drop an investigation into the looting of a Malaysian wealth fund, and Ken Kurson, a friend of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who was charged last October with cyberstalking during a heated divorce.

“Steve Bannon is getting a pardon from Trump after defrauding Trump’s own supporters into paying for a wall that Trump promised Mexico would pay for,” US Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter. “And if that all sounds crazy, that’s because it is. Thank God we have only 12 more hours of this den of thieves.”

Bannon has been charged with duping thousands of investors who believed their money would be used to fulfill Trump’s chief campaign promise to build a wall along the southern border. Instead, he allegedly diverted more than US$1 million, paying a salary to one campaign official and personal expenses for himself.

Bannon did not respond to questions on Tuesday.

In August last year, he was pulled from a luxury yacht off the coast of Connecticut and brought before a judge in Manhattan, where he pleaded not guilty. When he emerged from the courthouse, Bannon tore off his mask, smiled and waved to news cameras.

As he went to a waiting vehicle, he shouted: “This entire fiasco is to stop people who want to build the wall.”

The organizers of the “We Build The Wall” group portrayed themselves as eager to help the president build a “big beautiful” barrier along the US-Mexico border, as he promised during the 2016 campaign.

They raised more than US$25 million from thousands of donors and pledged that 100 percent of the money would be used for the project.

Yet according to the criminal charges, much of the money never made it to the wall. Instead, it was used to line the pockets of group members, including Bannon.

Meanwhile, Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order suspending the deportation of Venezuelans from US territory for 18 months, citing the ongoing crisis in their own country.

“I have determined that it is in the foreign policy interest of the United States to defer the removal of any national of Venezuela, or alien without nationality who last habitually resided in Venezuela,” for 18 months, the executive ordered signed by Trump said.

The move had been pushed by the president’s Republican allies in Florida, where many Venezuelans have settled after fleeing the economic collapse and political turmoil in their native country, ruled for more than two decades by a socialist regime.

The Miami Herald said that the order could help up to 200,000 Venezuelans who live under threat of detention and deportation.