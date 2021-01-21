Three charged with plotting Capitol breach

CINCINNATI, Ohio





US federal authorities on Tuesday presented new details about three self-described members of a paramilitary group who are the first to be charged with plotting the attack on the US Capitol.

The FBI said that a Virginia man, Thomas Edward Caldwell, appeared to be a leader of the effort. Caldwell and a man and woman from Ohio were all charged with conspiracy and other federal counts, the first of more than 125 people arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 assault to be charged with conspiracy.

The chilling details in the case included communications between the defendants and others.

Members of the Oath Keepers in Washington on Jan. 5 provide security for Roger Stone, center, at a rally the night before groups attacked the US Capitol. Photo: Reuters

“All members are in the tunnels under the capital,” the FBI quoted a message sent to Caldwell during the Capitol attack as saying. “Seal them in turn on gas.”

Other messages referred to the legislators as “traitors” and called for “night hunting.”

The FBI collected social media messages, photos and video to identify them as part of the Oath Keepers, which believe in a “shadowy conspiracy” to strip Americans of their rights.

Messages included in FBI charging documents had quotes with the three suspects exulting over breaching the Capitol, and Caldwell telling an Oath Keepers leader that he was ready to attack Ohio’s capital of Columbus.

“We need to do this at the local level,” he allegedly messaged. “Lets [sic] storm the capitol in Ohio. Tell me when!”

Details of the documents made public offer some insight into the planning and coordination behind the attack, which apparently took law enforcement by surprise despite warnings online.

The Oath Keepers often recruitscurrent and former military, police or other first responders. Records show that Donovan Crowl, 50, served in the US Marines. He was arrested along with Jessica Watkins, 38. Both are Champaign County, Ohio, residents.

It was not immediately clear whether either Caldwell or Watkins have military or law enforcement experience.

The FBI said that some Oath Keepers members were wearing helmets, protective vests and items with the group’s name and motto: “Not On Our Watch.”

The FBI said that they seemed to “move in an organized and practiced fashion and force their way to the front of the crowd gathered around a door to the US Capitol.”

An affidavit filed against Caldwell states that he was involved in the planning and coordinating of the Capitol breach with Watkins and Crowl.

Watkins, who allegedly called herself the commanding officer, and Crowl allegedly belong to the Ohio State Regular Militia, due-paying members of the Oath Keepers.

In one social media post, the FBI said that Watkins pictured Crowl and called him “one of my guys.”

Charging documents show messages between Caldwell and the others about arranging hotel rooms in the Washington area in the days before the siege.

In one Facebook message from Crowl to Caldwell, Crowl said: “Will probably call you tomorrow . mainly because . I like to know wtf plan is. You are the man COMMANDER.”

The FBI wrote that Caldwell is believed to have referenced the leader of the Oath Keepers, Elmer Stewart Rhodes, in a Facebook message to group members in the days before the riot.

“I don’t know if Stewie has even gotten out his call to arms but it’s a little friggin late,” Caldwell wrote, according to the FBI. “This is one we are doing on our own. We will link up with the north carolina [sic] crew.”

The complaint reports one male voice is heard on an audio recording near Watkins exhorting: “Get it, Jess,” and that the Capitol breach is what they had trained for.

“Yeah. We stormed the Capitol today. Teargassed, the whole, 9. Pushed our way into the Rotunda. Made it into the Senate even. The news is lying (even Fox) about the Historical Events we created today,” she allegedly wrote.