Israeli tanks strike Hamas positions

AFP, JERUSALEM





Israeli tanks on Tuesday fired on Hamas positions in Gaza after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave toward Israel, Israel’s military said.

“Late in the evening a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” the army said in a statement on WhatsApp. “In response Israeli tanks struck Hamas positions” in the south of the Gaza strip.

An earlier military statement on the rocket said that warning sirens were not activated in built-up areas, indicating that the projectile fell on open ground.

Children wave Palestine flags near Der-Balout, West Bank, on Jan. 8. Photo: EPA-EFE

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

It was the second rocket attack in as many days.

Early on Monday, militants in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets toward the Israeli coastal city of Ashdod, with Israeli military sources indicating that they had dropped into the Mediterranean Sea.

Israel responded a few hours later with fighter planes striking Hamas facilities in southern Gaza.

Palestinians in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank are heading for legislative and presidential elections in May and July, the first in 15 years.

The polls are part of a warming of ties between Hamas and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ West Bank-based Fatah party.

The dates were announced on Friday last week in a presidential decree by Abbas.