Israeli tanks on Tuesday fired on Hamas positions in Gaza after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave toward Israel, Israel’s military said.
“Late in the evening a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” the army said in a statement on WhatsApp. “In response Israeli tanks struck Hamas positions” in the south of the Gaza strip.
An earlier military statement on the rocket said that warning sirens were not activated in built-up areas, indicating that the projectile fell on open ground.
Photo: EPA-EFE
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
It was the second rocket attack in as many days.
Early on Monday, militants in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets toward the Israeli coastal city of Ashdod, with Israeli military sources indicating that they had dropped into the Mediterranean Sea.
Israel responded a few hours later with fighter planes striking Hamas facilities in southern Gaza.
Palestinians in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank are heading for legislative and presidential elections in May and July, the first in 15 years.
The polls are part of a warming of ties between Hamas and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ West Bank-based Fatah party.
The dates were announced on Friday last week in a presidential decree by Abbas.
China has possibly committed “genocide” in its treatment of Uighurs and other minority Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang, the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China said in a report on Thursday. The bipartisan commission said that new evidence had last year emerged that “crimes against humanity — and possibly genocide — are occurring” in Xinjiang. It also accused China of harassing Uighurs in the US. China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in Xinjiang that it describes as “vocational training centers” to stamp out extremism and give people new skills, which others have called concentration camps. The UN says that
A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000km Pacific Ocean crossing from the US to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it. Kevin Celli-Bird yesterday said he discovered that the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 last year had disappeared from a race in the US state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe — after US president-elect Joe Biden — hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific. Joe’s feat has attracted the attention
The Polish Supreme Court on Friday quashed a lower court’s green light for the extradition of a businessman to China for alleged fraud, a charge he has denied, saying that he is being targeted for supporting Falun Gong. Polish authorities took Chinese-born Swedish citizen Li Zhihui, now 53, into custody in 2019 on an international warrant issued by China for alleged non-payment in a business deal, Krzysztof Kitajgrodzki, his Polish lawyer, told reporters. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the case would return to a lower appellate court for review. Kitajgrodzki told reporters that it was still not a given that his client
DELIVERING HOPE: The Japanese PM pledged to push ahead with plans to stage the Games, despite polls showing about 80% think they will not or should not happen Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday vowed to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control and hold the already postponed Olympic Games this summer with ample protection. In a speech opening a new session of parliament, Suga said that his government would revise laws to make disease prevention measures enforceable with penalties and compensation. Early in the pandemic, Japan was able to keep its caseload manageable with nonbinding requests for businesses to close or operate with social distancing, and for people to stay at home, but recent weeks have seen several highs in new cases per day, in part blamed on eased attitudes