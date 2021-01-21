Grocery stores, gas stations and other shops were reopening yesterday in a quake-hit Indonesian city, where debris still covered streets and searchers continued to dig in the rubble for more victims.
Immediate food and water needs have been met and the local governments have started to function again in the hardest-hit city of Mamuju and the neighboring district of Majene on Sulawesi Island, Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Raditya Jati said in a statement.
SLEEPING OUTDOORS
Photo: EPA-EFE
Thousands of people were sleeping outdoors, fearing aftershocks, and the streets of Mamuju were still covered in debris.
Security officers toured the city in a patrol van with a loudspeaker, urging people to observe COVID-19 health protocols as reopened gas stations and markets attracted large crowds.
Disaster Task Force Commander Firman Dahlan said a navy hospital ship, a university floating hospital and field health centers were providing care to help overwhelmed hospitals.
A total of 79 people died in Mamuju and 11 in Majene from the magnitude 6.2 quake that struck early on Friday last week.
More than 30,000 people had to flee from their damaged houses, and nearly 700 others were injured, many with serious injuries, the agency’s data showed.
Dahlan said at least 12,900 evacuees remained in shelters in Mamuju and Majene in West Sulawesi province as of yesterday.
Friday last week’s earthquake was one of a series of recent disasters to hit Indonesia.
The disaster agency recorded 169 minor to major-scale disasters in the vast archipelago nation this month alone, including landslides, floods, tornadoes, tidal waves and earthquakes, that have left 160 people dead, 965 others injured and more than 802,000 displaced.
The crash of a Sriwijaya Air jet on Jan. 9 killed all 62 people on board. Indonesia has confirmed 927,380 COVID-19 infections and 26,590 deaths, the most in Southeast Asia.
Indonesia, home to more than 260 million people, is lined with seismic faults and is frequently hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis. Annual monsoon flooding also causes problems, and its transit infrastructure is weak and stretched beyond capacity.
China has possibly committed “genocide” in its treatment of Uighurs and other minority Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang, the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China said in a report on Thursday. The bipartisan commission said that new evidence had last year emerged that “crimes against humanity — and possibly genocide — are occurring” in Xinjiang. It also accused China of harassing Uighurs in the US. China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in Xinjiang that it describes as “vocational training centers” to stamp out extremism and give people new skills, which others have called concentration camps. The UN says that
A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000km Pacific Ocean crossing from the US to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it. Kevin Celli-Bird yesterday said he discovered that the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 last year had disappeared from a race in the US state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe — after US president-elect Joe Biden — hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific. Joe’s feat has attracted the attention
The Polish Supreme Court on Friday quashed a lower court’s green light for the extradition of a businessman to China for alleged fraud, a charge he has denied, saying that he is being targeted for supporting Falun Gong. Polish authorities took Chinese-born Swedish citizen Li Zhihui, now 53, into custody in 2019 on an international warrant issued by China for alleged non-payment in a business deal, Krzysztof Kitajgrodzki, his Polish lawyer, told reporters. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the case would return to a lower appellate court for review. Kitajgrodzki told reporters that it was still not a given that his client
DELIVERING HOPE: The Japanese PM pledged to push ahead with plans to stage the Games, despite polls showing about 80% think they will not or should not happen Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday vowed to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control and hold the already postponed Olympic Games this summer with ample protection. In a speech opening a new session of parliament, Suga said that his government would revise laws to make disease prevention measures enforceable with penalties and compensation. Early in the pandemic, Japan was able to keep its caseload manageable with nonbinding requests for businesses to close or operate with social distancing, and for people to stay at home, but recent weeks have seen several highs in new cases per day, in part blamed on eased attitudes