Virus Outbreak: Fewer N Korean defectors due to pandemic: Seoul

AFP, SEOUL





The number of North Koreans defecting to the South last year plummeted after Pyongyang closed its border in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Korean Ministry of Unification said yesterday.

The figure has been on a steady decline for the past few years, but slumped to just 229 last year, the ministry said, far below the 1,047 of 2019.

The vast majority of Northern defectors first travel to neighboring China, sometimes staying there for years before making their way to the South via third countries, and only a handful directly cross the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean Peninsula.

Trucks cross the Friendship Bridge, left, from China’s Dandong to North Korea’s Sinuiju on Sept. 12, 2016. Photo: Reuters

However, the North has a ramshackle health system that would struggle to cope with a major disease outbreak and in January last year imposed a strict border closure to try to protect itself from COVID-19, which first emerged in China, its key ally.

The North has not confirmed a single case of the virus — although experts have long said that it is unlikely to have escaped the pandemic.

In September last year, the commander of the US Forces Korea said that Pyongyang had issued shoot-to-kill orders in its border areas to prevent the virus entering the country.

“It looks like the number of [North Korean] people entering the South decreased due to the effects of North Korean-Chinese border control and restrictions of movement from third countries due to COVID-19,” the ministry said in a statement.

Inter-Korean relations have been in a deep freeze since the collapse of a summit in Hanoi in 2019 between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and then-US president Donald Trump over what the nuclear-armed North would be willing to give up in exchange for a loosening of sanctions.