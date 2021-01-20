World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH AFRICA

New strain more infectious

Local genomic scientists have found the new COVID-19 variant driving the nation’s resurgence of new cases is about 50 percent more transmissible than earlier versions. The 501.V2 strain identified last month “can attach to human cells more efficiently” than its predecessors, Salim Abdool Karim, cochair of the COVID-19 ministerial advisory committee, said in a presentation on Monday. Domestic COVID-19 cases began to accelerate in November last year and the following month scientists announced the discovery of the new mutation. However, data show it is not more likely to cause hospitalization or death, he said. Studies into the new variant’s resistance to vaccines have yet to be completed, and evidence would be provided when available, Karim said.

BANGLADESH

UNICEF schools destroyed

Four UNICEF schools for Rohingya children in refugee camps have been destroyed in a fire, officials said yesterday, with the UN children’s agency calling it arson. It was unclear who might attack the schools, which were empty at the time, but the security situation in the camps housing about 1 million people has worsened in the past few months. Last week, a blaze thought to have been started by a gas stove burned down hundreds of bamboo shacks in one of the camps, leaving thousands of the refugees originally from Myanmar homeless. Bangladeshi Refugee Commissioner Razwan Hayat said that he believed the latest fire was not started deliberately, adding that the schools were made of flimsy flammable materials. However, UNICEF wrote on Twitter the incident was arson and that it was “working with partners to assess the damages of the attack and speed up the process of rebuilding these learning Centres.”

UNITED STATES

Pelosi laptop ‘thief’ charged

Federal authorities on Monday arrested a woman whose former romantic partner said she took a laptop from House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the Capitol earlier this month. The FBI said in an arrest warrant on Sunday that Riley June Williams has not been charged with theft, but only with illegally entering the Capitol and with disorderly conduct. FBI officials said a caller claiming to be an ex of Williams said that friends of hers showed him a video of her taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Pelosi’s office. The caller alleged that she intended to send the device to a friend in Russia, who planned to sell it to that country’s foreign intelligence service, but that plan fell through, and she either has the device or destroyed it. The FBI said the matter is under investigation.

UNITED KINGDOM

Museum gets Trump blimp

The Trump baby blimp will live on long after its namesake has left the White House. The Museum of London on Monday said that it had added the giant balloon, which depicts US President Donald Trump as a screaming orange baby, to its collection as an illustration of the protests that greeted the US leader when he visited the city in 2018. “By collecting the baby blimp, we can mark the wave of feeling that washed over the city that day and capture a particular moment of resistance,” museum director Sharon Ament said in a statement. The blimp is to become part of the museum’s protest collection, which includes artifacts from the women’s suffrage movement, peace advocates who opposed the war in Iraq and more recent protests against public spending cuts.