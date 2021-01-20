Guatemalan security forces on Monday broke up a caravan of about 4,000 Honduran migrants trying to reach the US on a journey of thousands of kilometers through Central America on foot, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporters witnessed.
Police advanced on the group in a coordinated move, striking batons against their shields to make an intimidating noise, prompting the migrants to scatter.
The group was still on Guatemalan soil, and some regrouped to resume their quest for a better life further north.
Thousands of others began returning to Honduras after clashing with the police.
Angie, a 21-year-old Honduran migrant, told AFP she was returning to Honduras to try and officially document her entry into Guatemala, as well as presenting a negative COVID-19 test, one of Guatemala’s requirements for crossing its borders.
“I want to continue to the United States; I don’t want to stay in Guatemala,” she said.
The caravan, which departed Honduras on Friday last week, has been held up since Saturday at the Guatemalan town of Vado Hondo, about 50km inside the border.
They have been waiting to pass, sleeping outdoors and blocking a key road where a massive logjam of cargo trucks has built up as a result.
As the migrants retreated before the advancing security forces on Monday, several threw stones at police.
The officers responded with tear gas, as they attempted to drive the group back toward the Honduran border, thus clearing the road for trucks.
Women carrying small children were among those to flee before the police.
“I am going with my son. In Honduras I have nowhere to live,” a woman told the Guatevision channel, catching her breath after a brisk run.
“If we had money, we would not be here heading north. They treat us like dogs, it should not be like this,” said another woman, holding a small girl.
On Sunday, the group was confronted by police and soldiers with tear gas and batons under strict orders to stop anyone without travel documents or a negative COVID-19 test from going any further.
Several migrants were injured in Sunday’s clashes, a health worker said.
About 9,000 migrants have set out from Honduras since Friday.
On Monday, Guatemalan migration authorities said more than 1,500, including 208 children, had since returned to Honduras. About 800 people were stuck in a town neighboring Vado Hondo.
Those determined to stay the course, including families with young children, spent a second chilly night outdoors on Sunday.
They slept on the asphalt road or on patches of grass, the lucky ones wrapping up in blankets, the rest donning sweaters or long-sleeved T-shirts packed among their sparse belongings.
China has possibly committed “genocide” in its treatment of Uighurs and other minority Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang, the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China said in a report on Thursday. The bipartisan commission said that new evidence had last year emerged that “crimes against humanity — and possibly genocide — are occurring” in Xinjiang. It also accused China of harassing Uighurs in the US. China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in Xinjiang that it describes as “vocational training centers” to stamp out extremism and give people new skills, which others have called concentration camps. The UN says that
A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000km Pacific Ocean crossing from the US to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it. Kevin Celli-Bird yesterday said he discovered that the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 last year had disappeared from a race in the US state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe — after US president-elect Joe Biden — hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific. Joe’s feat has attracted the attention
Australian scientists have raised questions over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca and University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in establishing herd immunity, calling for a pause on its widespread rollout as the country recorded one new case of the virus yesterday. Opposition to the vaccine casts a cloud over Australia’s immunization plans, with 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab already on hand. “The question is really whether it is able to provide herd immunity. We are playing a long game here. We don’t know how long that will take,” Australian and New Zealand Society for Immunology president Stephen Turner said. Turner added
The Polish Supreme Court on Friday quashed a lower court’s green light for the extradition of a businessman to China for alleged fraud, a charge he has denied, saying that he is being targeted for supporting Falun Gong. Polish authorities took Chinese-born Swedish citizen Li Zhihui, now 53, into custody in 2019 on an international warrant issued by China for alleged non-payment in a business deal, Krzysztof Kitajgrodzki, his Polish lawyer, told reporters. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the case would return to a lower appellate court for review. Kitajgrodzki told reporters that it was still not a given that his client