CANADA

Biden may scrap pipeline

US president-elect Joe Biden plans to scrap the permit for the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline between the US and Canada, two local broadcasters said on Sunday. CBC and CTV cited sources and notes from Biden’s transition team that indicate he would rescind the permit via executive order following his inauguration tomorrow. The US$8 billion pipeline extension would transport about 500,000 barrels of oil per day from tar sands in Alberta to refineries in coastal Texas. Alberta premier Jason Kenney said on Twitter he was “deeply concerned” by reports of Biden’s plan to now nix the project. “Should the incoming US administration abrogate the Keystone-XL permit, Alberta will work with TC Energy [the owner] to use all legal avenues available to protect its interest in the project,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Phil Spector dies at 81

Phil Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his “Wall of Sound” method and who later was convicted of murder, has died. He was 81. California state prison officials said he died on Saturday of natural causes at a hospital. Spector was convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson in 2003 at his castle-like mansion on the edge of Los Angeles. After a trial in 2009, he was sentenced to 19 years to life. Clarkson, star of Barbarian Queen and other B-movies, was found shot to death in the foyer of Spector’s mansion. Decades before, Spector had been hailed as a visionary for channeling Wagnerian ambition into the three-minute song, creating the “Wall of Sound” that merged spirited vocal harmonies with lavish orchestral arrangements to produce such pop hits as Da Doo Ron Ron, Be My Baby and He’s a Rebel.

UNITED STATES

Twitter suspends lawmaker

Twitter on Sunday temporarily suspended the account of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican lawmaker from Georgia who has expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories online. Greene said in a statement that her account was suspended “without explanation,” accusing big tech companies of “silencing” conservative views. Greene had posted a clip from an interview with a local news outlet in which she condemned Georgia election officials and expressed support for debunked theories claiming that voting machines, absentee ballots and other issues led to widespread fraud in the state during the presidential election. Twitter responded to the tweet, and others, with a message that called the election fraud claim “disputed,” and saying it posed “a risk of violence.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Police break up ‘swordfight’

A brawl between 40 men using knives, bottles and a sword has been broken up by police in west London. Police initially reported that two swords had been used in the fight in Southall, England, in the early hours of Sunday, but later corrected this to “at least one sword.” At 8pm on Sunday, police released a statement saying that they had been called at “around 0200hrs to a large group of males fighting with knives and at least one sword in the area of King Street, Southall.” Two men in their 20s were arrested and remain in police custody, according to the statement. Despite the diverse and unusual weapons used, police said: “There are no reported injuries.” The police have asked anyone with information about those involved to come forward.