Virus Outbreak: Escaping virus lockdowns, tourists flocking to Dubai

AFP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates





As much of the world tightens lockdowns to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubai has flung its doors open, branding itself as a sunny, quarantine-free escape — despite a sharp rise in cases.

While wearing a mask and social distancing are strictly enforced, life in the tourism-reliant emirate looks much like normal, with its restaurants, hotels and malls open for business.

Images of sports stars and TV personalities enjoying life at beach clubs and cocktail bars have flooded social media — sometimes to disapproval back home.

A tourist sandboards in the desert near Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday last week. Photo: AFP

Russian tourist Dmitriy Melnikov said that he traveled to Dubai because his choices were otherwise limited, with many destinations in partial or full lockdown.

“I am not scared,” the 30-year-old said. “If you look at people here, everyone has a mask, and I think it’s cool.”

However, the downside to becoming one of the world’s most open destinations has been a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

Daily detected cases hover in the mid-3,000s across the United Arab Emirates, which has a population of less than 10 million, with 745 deaths reported.

“There are significant risks in Dubai remaining so open,” said Scott Livermore, chief economist at Oxford Economics Middle East. “A renewed outbreak of COVID-19 would set the recovery back quite some way.”

With a negative polymerase chain reaction test in their home nation — and possibly another upon arrival, depending on the place of departure — tourists can freely enter Dubai, where winter temperatures average 25°C.

The neighboring emirate of Abu Dhabi, which with large oil reserves is less dependent on tourism, has taken a much more conservative approach, generally requiring quarantine on arrival.

In the al-Fahidi historical neighborhood in Dubai, mask-clad tourists walk through alleyways, taking pictures of the recreation of life a century ago.

Hand sanitizer and floor stickers warning people to maintain their distance are everywhere, while most restaurants have replaced their menus with digital QR codes, which can be displayed on a smartphone.

“Before the coronavirus, tour groups were up to 100 or 250 visitors with each tour guide, but now things are different, only 20 visitors maximum for each tour guide,” district director Nasser Juma bin Sulaiman said.

Andi Pitman, from Alabama, said it was her first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic.

“We are very excited to be here and a little nervous, but happy to be out again,” Pitman said while strolling through al-Fahidi with her husband and two children. “None of us have had the vaccine yet, but we have small kids that need to be out and need to see the world, so we’re willing to take the risk.”

Sophia Amouch, from France, said that she was not too concerned about the rise in the number of cases.

“Everything is run better here,” the 25-year-old said, adding that she felt “safer in Dubai, where everyone abides by all the measures.”

Tourism has long been an economic mainstay of Dubai, which welcomed more than 16 million visitors in 2019.

Before the pandemic, the aim was to reach 20 million last year, but the economy has been hit hard.

The government was counting on the six-month Dubai Expo 2020 global trade fair — delayed by a year and now set to open in October — to attract millions of visitors and boost the economy.

Now it is seeking to find what benefits it can from the crisis.

“Dubai seems to be positioning itself as the destination of choice for those wanting to escape lockdown conditions and have a winter break, especially given ski resorts in Europe are largely closed,” Livermore said. “This is a growth strategy in its own right, but the more successful Dubai can be in achieving this aim, the more benefits will spill over for when expo opens.”

Ahead of the expo, authorities are mounting a huge vaccination campaign, which has seen 14 percent of the population inoculated.

“Travel and tourism is very important to Dubai,” Livermore said. “The sector is crucial for generating a sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. It is essential the city remains open and connected, but critically keeps COVID-19 in check.”